As Covid cases drop in Canada, focus turns to border shutdown rules

Higgins also pressed Mayorkas about a border-crossing exemption for property owners and about developing a plan for the border's eventual full reopening.

"The situation right now in Canada is a mess, which obviously undermines our ability to make ... a full-throated case for a full border opening," Higgins said.

Canada averaged 7,896 new daily cases of Covid-19 in the week ending Wednesday. That is down 8.3% over the previous week, but it is still among the highest rates of new cases that Canada has reported throughout the pandemic.

Community spread of variants that arrived in Canada weeks ago was to blame for many of the infections, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

But Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was worried that the pandemic would get even worse because Canada doesn't impose a required three-day hotel quarantine for people crossing into Canada via its land borders. Canada requires such a hotel stay for everyone who flies into the country, prompting many Canadian snowbirds to fly into Buffalo and then take a taxi to the border.