As Covid cases and hospitalizations rise, Hochul presses steady, measured response

In all in Erie County, 4,519 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the past week.

Despite the worrisome numbers in a number of upstate regions, Hochul signaled her approach to wrestling Covid-19: steady, fact-based decision-making with a heavy lean on local health leaders to determine what’s best for their communities.

Rising Covid-19 cases, especially in places like Western New York, the Finger Lakes region and elsewhere, are the blame, she said, of one group: unvaccinated people.

“It is a conscious decision not to be vaccinated and the direct result is a higher rate in those regions upstate," she said.

While Hochul has been trying to defer many Covid-19 responses to local authorities, she has had some limits. She imposed statewide mandates that health workers be vaccinated or they will lose their jobs; more in the coming days are set to see their jobs disappear when self-claimed religious exemptions by health workers are set to end after the state’s victory on the matter in federal courts.

And on Friday, the state’s week-old plan to start again to limit elective surgeries at dozens of hospitals statewide will kick in.