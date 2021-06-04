 Skip to main content
As Covid-19 positivity rate plummets in NY, state says masks now optional in schools
featured

As Covid-19 positivity rate plummets in NY, state says masks now optional in schools

Shoppers go back to stores, but retailers face challenges

The sight of people walking around without masks is becoming common.

 Shafkat Anowar

From maskless faces to crowded businesses, the signs of a nearing end to the pandemic and a return to normalcy in New York abound.

The numbers tell a similar story.

For 60 straight days, the seven-day Covid-19 positivity rate in New York State has declined, down to 0.56% as of Thursday, according to state data.

Also, for three days in row, New York's seven-day average positivity rate has been the lowest of any state in the country, according John Hopkins University.

And in a surprise move Friday, the state announced that masks are no longer required in schools and camps, whether indoors or outdoors.

Locally, the Covid-19 numbers are encouraging. 

Just 33 people tested positive in Erie County on Thursday, out of 89,386 who were tested.

Niagara County counted four positive tests. Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties logged 3 positive tests each. Allegany – just one.

Those declining figures came as state health officials announced they are relaxing mask rules for schools. Once schools in Erie County were able to bring elementary students back five days a week, which for many was April 26, Covid-19 cases reported by schools have gone down, school officials found.

Here are the new rules:

• Mask use will be "strongly encouraged but not required for students, campers, and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated." That means masks won't be required as they have been all school year in kindergarten through 12th grade.

• Students, campers and staff who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask whether indoors or outdoors.

• Outdoors, masks aren't required, but may be "encouraged" in certain high-risk circumstances for those who are not fully vaccinated.

• Schools and camps have the option to choose to implement stricter standards.

The state teachers union raised cautions about the new guidance.

"Announcing on a Friday afternoon that masks will now be optional for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in schools starting Monday – with only three weeks remaining in the school year – is whiplash-inducing news," New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said in a statement. "Short of any additional guidance from the state or the CDC before Monday, we implore school districts to closely evaluate local conditions and connect with their educators and parents to decide the best course of action for protecting their school community."

Maki Becker

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

