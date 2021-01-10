As Covid-19 outbreak erupts, assisted living operator chafes at vaccine delay

The Covid-19 vaccination program will start Monday in assisted living facilities, but the operator of a Lockport facility says that's too late to prevent an outbreak that started among his residents last week.

"If I were part of a priority list that started on Dec. 21 along with nursing homes, who knows? If my staff and residents were vaccinated – there's some type of immunity after the first (dose of) vaccine – this may not have occurred," Mark C. Ferreri of Briarwood Manor said Friday.

Ferreri said 24 of his 95 residents, along with five staffers, had tested positive for the virus since Wednesday. He said residents were tested after the staffers showed symptoms first.

"We should have been included, because the population this affects most is the seniors," Ferreri said.

He said assisted living facilities often have been left behind nursing homes during the pandemic, with one example being lack of access to allocations of personal protective equipment.

"We're a residential facility that can't manage chronic conditions and infectious conditions. We're not geared for that," Ferreri said. "We're still treating a population that can have bad outcomes, and that should have been a priority."