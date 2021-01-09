As Covid-19 cases rise statewide, Erie County's 'orange zone' rankles

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Finger Lakes' Wyoming County, at 15.6%, has the highest average rate of any county in the state, but has no microcluster zone in place. Genesee County, also in the Finger Lakes, is tied for fourth-highest in the state, but has only a yellow zone centered on Batavia.

When the state unveiled the color-coded zone program in November, it set different thresholds for the imposition of a zone based on county population, with a lower bar for Erie and the state's other most populous counties and a higher bar for rural, less populated counties.

Poloncarz said Erie County deserved its status at the time that the zone was put in place, but things have changed since.

"Based on the statistics, we are not as bad as we were. There are other parts of New York state that are much worse than we are. And we do not deserve to be penalized if we are doing a better job," he said earlier in the week.

Chemung County is chafing at the restrictions, too.

A portion of Chemung County in the Southern Tier went into an orange zone on Oct. 23. County officials since November have lobbied the state to remove the label, arguing the measurements used to determine such zones show Chemung's should be lifted.