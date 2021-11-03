As Covid-19 cases rise, health departments set up vaccination clinics for young children

"I’m used to doing clinics where I’m doing 3,000," he said. "We can do this, we know how to do it, we’ve got the plans, but we need the vaccine."

He said the county probably will open registration for its doses by the end of this week and start giving the shots next week. Pediatricians and pharmacies will be getting supplies as well, as long as they ordered it through the state, Stapleton said.

“There are some things under our control," he said. "The amount of vaccine available is not, so we’re just trying to do the best with what we have available."

Erie County's first pediatric vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Children's Hospital. Those interested in getting their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated should call the county's Covid-19 hotline, 858-2929. The county also expects to have a link to register online soon. Adults interested in getting vaccinated or vaccinating their older children can also call that number for other clinic locations or visit erie.gov/vax.

After Saturday, the county plans to schedule more pediatric vaccination clinics on future Saturdays, including Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 in the Northtowns, Southtowns and city locations. Those locations and times were not yet finalized Wednesday.