As court examines reapportionment, Ed Rath weighs Assembly candidacy

Rath is also mentioned as a possible Republican candidate for county executive next year. His name currently appears on designating petitions for his 63rd Senate seat, while a GOP "placeholder" candidate is on petitions for the McMahon seat. Rath could be substituted for the placeholder at a later date.

Sources close to the Rath campaign acknowledge that Kennedy, with almost $1.5 million in his campaign treasury and now assigned to a district comprised of approximately 60% Democrats, emerges as the overwhelming favorite. Rath would face a tough challenge against McMahon, who is also expected to enjoy a comfortable Democratic enrollment edge in the new district.

"I would think Karen McMahon would welcome a challenge from Ed Rath," said Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner, adding he does not expect the Republican lawsuit before McAllister to succeed.

Still, the judge is slated Monday to hear from experts on both sides of the case on whether partisan gerrymandering influenced the lines drawn by the state's Independent Redistricting Commission authorized by a 2014 constitutional amendment. McAllister noted during a March 3 hearing in Bath that delaying implementation of this year's district lines was possible, but seeks a quick resolution of the case.