SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin inherited a much-diminished institution when he started Feb. 2.

The three-campus community college, Western New York’s largest, enrolled just over half as many students in the fall semester as it did 11 years ago.

Faculty and staff have lost their jobs. Recruiters have cast ever-wider nets for new and nontraditional students. There is even talk of shuttering one of SUNY Erie’s campuses to ease the significant strain on the school’s finances.

But while the situation at SUNY Erie may appear dire, community colleges across Western New York and New York State face similar challenges, new state data show. For the second year running, the Covid-19 pandemic deepened an 11-year enrollment slide at community colleges across the state and shrunk campuses by more than 32,000 students since 2019.

Long-term demographic shifts explain some of the slump, as do rising wages, steeper competition and the ongoing economic and social shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the continued slide has alarmed some administrators and public officials and forced colleges to retool their missions, doubling-down on programs that support low- and middle-income students and lead quickly to jobs and wage increases after graduation.

Just weeks before starting his term as SUNY Erie’s new president, Balkin told The Buffalo News he thought it imperative “to reimagine and reinvent community college.”

“The community college is at the heart of the economic engine in most communities,” said Randyll Bowen, a former longtime administrator at both SUNY Erie and Niagara County Community College who now works at Hilbert College. “And when enrollment suffers there, you're going to see that community suffer.”

A complex national problem

Community college enrollment has historically spiked during economic downturns, though the Covid-19 recession defied that trend. Millions of Americans returned to school in the wake of the Great Recession. Between then and the start of the pandemic, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of community college students across the country contracted by 25%. During the pandemic, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse, it plummeted another 15%.

Among other challenges, the potential applicant pool for local colleges has contracted: High schools are graduating fewer students than they did 10 years ago.

Private, four-year and out-of-town schools also pose stiffer competition for students. Programs like the New York State Tuition Assistance Program, the Excelsior Scholarship and Say Yes to Education have funneled millions of dollars in grants and scholarships to eligible low- and middle-income students, reducing the cost of college attendance. Some nearby colleges have also juiced their financial aid packages and dropped placement exams in order to welcome a wider swath of students.

As a result, many students who once chose community college appeared to be choosing other schools even before the pandemic, said David Rust, the executive director of Say Yes Buffalo, which provides college scholarships to graduating Buffalo Public School students. Between 2017 and 2019, the number of Say Yes students in community college fell from 386 to 318, even as the program awarded more scholarships to students entering four-year colleges.

Together, Rust said, state, federal and philanthropic programs have removed “the significant financial barrier of tuition” and made “higher-ed access and choice” available to far more people.

But the pandemic upended many of these gains, particularly for low-income and nontraditional students – prompting former State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras to argue that the system faces a challenge of “equity," not enrollment.

Colleges report that recent dropouts often needed to pick up more work to support their families during the pandemic. Compared to students at other institutions, community college students are more likely to be parents and support dependents. Other students found it difficult to justify higher education as the labor shortage prompted retailers, warehouses and other employers to increase wages and benefits.

At Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School – which sends 40% of its seniors on average to NCCC – applications for youth working papers spiked to record highs when instruction moved online in 2020. Fewer graduates went on to community college that year, said guidance counselor Lisa Lindamer.

“So many of them went out and got jobs making $15 or $16 an hour,” she said. “So they're either waiting until things calm down, or … they’re choosing to just go right into the workforce instead.”

Many students have also struggled to access remote lessons, said William Murabito, NCCC’s president. The school loaned out laptops, but could do little about poor internet access in parts of the City of Niagara Falls, on the Tuscarora Reservation, and in outlying towns including Porter, Newfane and Somerset.

The pandemic also prompted some students to withdraw out of anxiety, uncertainty about the future or grief at the loss of a friend or relative, said Katherine Conway-Turner, the president of SUNY Buffalo State, which also serves a large population of lower-income students. When the school launched a campaign to reconnect with dropouts last summer, departing students often told staff they “just couldn't quite decide what to do.”

Amber Bentley, a single mom and former criminal justice student at NCCC, lived that exact predicament. Bentley, 32, left her job as lead housekeeper at the YMCA and returned to school in 2019 with dreams of leaving “the low-income life of struggle,” she said.

But after the pandemic pushed instruction online, Bentley found herself overwhelmed and exhausted by the volume of Zoom classes both she and her daughter faced. Watching a screen for hours – and later, masking in a tense, half-filled classroom – didn’t feel much like learning.

Last October, she withdrew from her classes and got a new job at Walmart as a pharmacy tech.

"College didn't seem like the best choice anymore," Bentley told The News.

The pandemic lockdown, she added, gave people “too much time to think about your choices and if college was a smart choice, digging yourself in debt for a career that you might not even find a job in.”

‘Extraordinary implications’ for region

In this environment, college administrators have found it more challenging to make the case for the value of an education – which is, financial aid aside, growing costlier each year. Statewide, 48% of community college students attend for free through the TAP, Pell and Excelsior programs, according to SUNY, and 60% of students graduating with an associate degree have no student debt.

But with the exception of Pell, these programs cover tuition – not books or expenses, which can account for the bulk of college costs. According to the U.S. Department of Education, SUNY Erie and NCCC graduates who receive federal loans leave with median debts between $4,900 and $14,700. At both schools, roughly two-thirds of entrants never graduate, and 12% to 13% default on their student loans within two years of entering repayment.

At the same time, employers have begun asking that even junior employees hold more advanced degrees, a long-term trend – known as "degree inflation" – that can reduce the relative value of a two-year degree or certificate program.

"I invested in something different for myself, and … sometimes I feel like it hasn’t been worth it," said Mary Churko, 44, who unsuccessfully applied for dozens of jobs since graduating from SUNY Erie in December with an associate degree in human resources management. "When you look at these listings on Indeed or Ziprecruiter, they all say ‘you need a bachelor’s degree,’ or ‘we need this certification.’ ’’

Even before the pandemic, prospective students seemed increasingly interested in setting out on their own, said Angela Jackson, who heads the Educational Opportunity Program for underserved and at-risk students at NCCC. In many ways, Jackson exemplifies the promise of community college: After four years of striving to balance her high school classwork against significant family responsibilities, Jackson attended NCCC before going on to get both a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

But when Jackson talks to students at Niagara Falls High School, where she kept a second office last spring, they sometimes tell her they think they’ll find more success by skipping college and trying something else, such as starting a small business.

“I think there's more of that kind of mentality that ‘I can be my own boss,’ ” she said. “And so there are some students right out of high school that are deciding ‘I don't think I need to get a degree,’ or ‘I don't know that I want to spend the money or the time on that.’ ”

Research suggests, however, that delaying college – let alone skipping it – costs most students in the long run. A 2019 report by the Community College Research Center at Columbia University found that students who enroll in college directly after high school make $41,000 more in the next 13 years than their peers who put college off.

In Western New York, students in particularly high-demand majors earn an even higher premium. Graduates from SUNY Erie’s nursing program make a median wage of $64,000 two years after graduation, according to the U.S. Department of Education. A 2017 academic study, which analyzed the economic mobility of more than 30 million college students between 1999 and 2013, also found that roughly 16% of SUNY Erie and Niagara students grew up in low-to-middle-class families, but achieved middle to high incomes after attending.

Declining enrollment “has extraordinary implications for our continued growth in Western New York,” said Steven Harvey, the former executive director of the WNY College Consortium. “You cannot succeed as a city or as a region if you have a huge population that is unable to grow and expand career opportunities and education opportunities. It will work against all of us.”

New models for two-year schools

College administrators expect enrollment to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, perhaps as soon as the 2023-2024 school year. But addressing the longer-term enrollment slide will require schools to overhaul their programs and student supports, administrators said, with an eye toward attracting nontraditional students and easing the difficult trade-off between working and going to school.

“Moving forward, a lot of the opportunity is tied to figuring out how to help people … take steps in their career without necessarily walking away from that career full time,” said Balkin, SUNY Erie’s new president. Such programs anchor the South Bend-Elkhart campus of Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College, where Balkin previously worked, and which experienced more modest fluctuations in pandemic enrollment.

One promising model, called earn-while-you-learn, places students in paid internships or apprenticeships with participating employers, who help design curricula that teach in-demand industry skills. SUNY Erie offers one such program, in partnership with West Herr Automotive, that splits instruction between the classroom and paid, hands-on training at West Herr dealerships.

Administrators say they also see new potential in short-run, skills-based trainings and certifications, a model called “microcredentialing.” Under this model, students can dip into community college to hone an in-demand skill, such as contact-tracing or the C# programming language, rather than committing to a lengthy public health or computer science program. Many microcredentials can then be “stacked” to meet the requirements for a traditional degree or certificate, or spun up in response to immediate industry needs. SUNY Erie offers one microcredential, in phlebotomy, according to a state database; NCCC offers 14.

“The days of ‘I'm going to go to a two-year college and graduate and then I'm going to UB’ – that group is getting smaller and smaller,” said Dottie Gallagher, the president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. “People need to work. The idea of being able to get a microcredential, and a little bit better of a job right now … that is really the kind of innovation where community colleges need to go.”

Statewide, the SUNY system has also pledged to make it easier for students to apply for financial aid, to increase support around child care, mental health and food insecurity, and to offer more flexibility in course types and schedules. The availability of online classes, even after the pandemic, could help students like Churko and Bentley continue school.

Churko already plans, in fact, to enroll in an online bachelor’s degree program next fall: She applied last month for financial aid to study at SUNY Delphi, she said, determined not to return to retail jobs or Instacart. Bentley, meanwhile, hopes to re-enroll at NCCC, taking just an online class or two to start.

“I 100% agree … that education is the best way to move up in the world,” she said.

