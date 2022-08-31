As communities struggle with outdoor pools, West Seneca agrees to reopen its town pool next year

On one of the hottest days of the summer Monday, a crowd gathered at West Seneca's splash pad at Veterans Park.

They weren't there to cool off, but to get signatures on a petition asking the Town Board not to demolish the town pool, and to reopen it next year.

Their efforts paid off. Later Monday, the board decided to redouble efforts to find lifeguards and to reopen the pool next year.

Residents jammed the Community Center meeting room Monday night after word spread that the board was to vote to hire a firm to demolish and fill in the 50-meter pool for $105,000.

But board members did not take that vote, after listening for three hours to comments from residents in person and from emails to the board that were read aloud. Comments were overwhelmingly in favor of saving the pool.

Built in 1976, West Seneca's pool is nearing 50 years old, and is far from alone in grappling with the future of an outdoor pool.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin J. Tylec is in favor of designating the city's 75-year-old Memorial Pool a historic landmark, but the Common Council has not yet approved the measure. The pool is one of the few remaining above-ground pools in the country designed by engineer Wesley Bintz.

A study several years ago estimated it would cost about $2 million to renovate the pool and about $6 million to build a new pool, Tylec said. He said the city is moving toward keeping the old pool and repurposing it, while designing a new pool elsewhere at Payne Park.

The Town of Tonawanda's Brighton pool has been closed for several summers because of leaks. Instead of making costly repairs, the town plans to build an accessible spray park that will include slides and other water features in Brighton Park.

West Seneca Recreation Supervisor Lauren Masset said 360 patrons visited the pool 976 times last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's a beautiful pool. It's in great condition," resident Adam Johnson said of the West Seneca pool.

Johnson and his wife, Andrea, created West Seneca Swims, a group aimed at keeping the pool. The group garnered 400 followers on its Facebook page, collected signatures on petitions asking the board to put off demolition, and held a "deathbed vigil" before the Town Board meeting Monday.

"I'm a banged-up hockey player. I'm just looking for a low-impact exercise," Johnson said. "I got into swimming in the spring and then I discovered the town was looking to close the pool."

The board voted 4-1 May 23 to close the pool, citing the inability to hire enough lifeguards for the summer, a decreasing number of people using it and repairs that will be needed.

Courtney Frances Fallon used to be a lifeguard at the pool several years ago, and recently moved back to Erie County from New York City. She said the decision to close the pool showed a "complete indifference" to swim lessons that hundreds of children participated in.

The pool was closed in 2020 because of the pandemic, and was open four days a week last year because of the difficulty in hiring and keeping lifeguards. Masset told the board May 23 people staffed the pool in 2021, and by the end of May, she had 18 applications. Board Member Robert J. Breidenstein said in May the pool would eventually need resurfacing and a new gutter system, estimated at about $500,000.

Supervisor Gary Dickson said running the pool is not what it was 10 years ago.

"Everything about operating a pool has changed, mainly lifeguards. Even when we had a lot of lifeguards the pool was open maybe eight weeks a year," Dickson said.

He was in favor of filling in the pool and replacing it with something that could be used by many people for most or all of the year without staff, such as athletic courts. He noted that the town replaced the wading pool with the splash pad next to the pool.

"Now we have the splash pad and because it's not staffed, it can be open from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening," Dickson said.

Board members asked several interested residents to work with the town to come up with options on how to increase the number of lifeguard applicants for next year.