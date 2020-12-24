As Christmas nears, experts say good behavior may have limited 'post-Thanksgiving surge'

Those data show that new infections and hospitalizations are easing across Western New York ahead of the Christmas holiday, though both figures remain high. The five-county region has averaged roughly 770 new cases on each day of the week ending Tuesday, ompared to 686 per day in the week before Thanksgiving.

The region’s average positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that come back positive on average over a seven-day period, has also fallen back from its early December peak – and at 6.4%, it remains 1.7 percentage points lower than the average positive rate in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.

The question is to what degree Thanksgiving contributed to the surge that followed, both in Western New York and in regions across the country that saw record-high caseloads in early December. State-level data aggregated by the Covid Tracking Project indicate that many states, including New York, saw a sustained increase in cases after Thanksgiving – but it is difficult to isolate specific causes at this point, and there is no single, unambiguous national trend.