As caseload grows, WNY grapples with how to respond ... and how not to

"Well, what can you do? They’re trying to nip this thing in the bud," said Salvatore, owner of Russell's Steaks, Chops and More and Salvatore's Grand Hotel on Transit Road in Clarence. "It puts it right back to where it was. You can’t fight them. I’m not going to be one to go against it, but I’m not in favor of it, that’s for sure."

"We're still suffering here, and every time they talk about this, it puts questions in people's minds for the future," said the manager of another major hospitality venue, who didn't want to be identified for fear of retribution from the county.

Tops and Wegmans supermarkets said they intend to follow the policy of the county in which their store is located – even if stores on opposite sides of the Erie-Niagara County border have different rules.

In other words, masks could be required at a store in Amherst, but not in Lockport.

"Yes, depending on county rates and CDC guidelines, that is a possibility," Tops spokeswoman Kathleen A. Sautter said.

"We will review any new masking guidelines from the CDC and adhere to any local or state mandates that require masks indoors," said Michele Mehaffy, Wegmans' Buffalo consumer affairs manager.