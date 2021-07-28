As caseload grows, WNY grapples with how to respond ... and how not to

If the reaction to the latest and sometimes chaotic developments in the stubborn refusal of the Covid-19 pandemic to subside could be summed up in four words, restaurateur Russell Salvatore on Wednesday might have pulled it off.
"God almighty," he moaned. "Not again."
Erie County's rising caseload comes as the nation grapples with a new wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the more infectious delta variant.
One day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines aimed at again slowing the spread of the deadly virus, Western New Yorkers were grappling with what that would mean.
But with positivity rates climbing, vaccination rates slowing and the Delta variant behaving as aggressively as researchers have feared, returning to some of the polarizing policies of the past 16 months was clearly on the table.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz made sure of that when he announced that if the worst of the trends continues, he will order everyone working in a county building to wear a facemask.
That order, which also would apply to visitors and without regard for anyone's vaccination status, would be automatically triggered if the county's Covid-19 caseload rises into the "substantial risk" category as set by the CDC.
On Tuesday, the CDC revised its masking guidance to recommend that areas of high Covid-19 transmission impose a mask mandate on indoor gatherings for everyone, even those who already have been vaccinated against the virus.
According to the CDC's map Wednesday, Erie County is in a moderate transmission zone – but not by much and maybe not for long, Poloncarz tweeted Wednesday afternoon. The rate of cases has more than doubled in a week, he said on Twitter, from 20 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days to 44 on Wednesday.
Erie County had 403 new virus cases from July 20-27.
"We are taking the threat of the highly contagious Delta variant extremely seriously, especially based on research that has shown the Delta variant’s viral load can be a thousand times greater than the original virus, and our community has had breakthrough infections and illnesses among fully vaccinated residents," Poloncarz said in a news release.
With nearly 9,000 newly infected New Yorkers in the past 10 days, some officials wonder: Is it time to restore mandatory, or at least recommended, mask policies?
Poloncarz in effect backed away from a statement he made during a Wednesday morning meeting of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, in which he said a mask mandate for all indoor gatherings was coming soon.
He initially said that the mask mandate likely would apply to indoor gatherings, from bars and restaurants to bowling alleys and meetings.
But by late afternoon, Poloncarz had put a private-sector mask mandate on the shelf – for now.
"At this time, we are not mandating a county-wide mask-wearing policy for non-county-owned public buildings, although we highly recommend that all non-county public building owners follow the CDC’s guidance and require face coverings or masks for all staff and patrons who enter those locations," Poloncarz's news release said.
"The county will reconsider a mask requirement for all indoor non-county owned public facilities if caseloads and hospitalizations should increase significantly as time progresses," the statement said.
The county executive's announcement came as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declined to order a statewide mask mandate again, leaving the decision up to county governments.
All state workers will be required to get Covid vaccinated before Labor Day or face regular testing for the virus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.
Niagara County – where Covid-19 transmission also is rated moderate – announced Wednesday that it plans no mask mandate, according to Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler.
"The CDC guidelines don’t call for it," Schuler explained, noting that CDC recommendations would apply to areas of high transmission.
Niagara County has only one hospitalized Covid-19 patient, 81 active cases and a seven-day positivity average of 2.1%, compared to a 2.4% seven-day average for Erie County.
On Wednesday, Niagara County reported its first Covid-19 death since June 15. It had 71 new cases in the past week, or about 34 per 100,000 residents.
About 10% of the hospitalizations in Erie County currently are breakthrough infections involving people who have been fully vaccinated, Poloncarz said, although the number of those cases remains relatively low and affects only three to four people.
Plan for online-only ticketing, wider aisles and displays and vendors that may be in different places at the Erie County Fair, as the fair adjusts to the pandemic this year.
After The Buffalo News reported Poloncarz's statements to the ECIDA, the prospect of a new mask mandate for all indoor gatherings didn't go over well with some business owners who have yet to recover from the Covid-19-cratered economy of 2020 and early 2021.
"Well, what can you do? They’re trying to nip this thing in the bud," said Salvatore, owner of Russell's Steaks, Chops and More and Salvatore's Grand Hotel on Transit Road in Clarence. "It puts it right back to where it was. You can’t fight them. I’m not going to be one to go against it, but I’m not in favor of it, that’s for sure."
"We're still suffering here, and every time they talk about this, it puts questions in people's minds for the future," said the manager of another major hospitality venue, who didn't want to be identified for fear of retribution from the county.
Tops and Wegmans supermarkets said they intend to follow the policy of the county in which their store is located – even if stores on opposite sides of the Erie-Niagara County border have different rules.
In other words, masks could be required at a store in Amherst, but not in Lockport.
"Yes, depending on county rates and CDC guidelines, that is a possibility," Tops spokeswoman Kathleen A. Sautter said.
"We will review any new masking guidelines from the CDC and adhere to any local or state mandates that require masks indoors," said Michele Mehaffy, Wegmans' Buffalo consumer affairs manager.
Don Vidler, co-owner of East Aurora's famous Vidler's 5 & 10, said mask-wearing seems to be increasing among customers in his store.
“Four weeks ago, I would have told you the vast majority of people weren’t wearing masks, but I’ve noticed in the last two weeks a lot more people are wearing them again. Naturally, they want to make sure they’re taking precautions," Vidler said.
His reaction to the prospect of a private-sector mask mandate was mellow.
"I’m hoping the vast majority will again say it’s not that big a deal to put a mask back on. A lot of people have been doing it anyway, so hopefully they’ll continue to do so," Vidler said.
Poloncarz didn't discuss the impact of such a mandate on schools, but Michael Cornell, Hamburg school superintendent and president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said government must avoid anything that prevents a full reopening of schools in September.
“The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics both have unequivocally emphasized the importance of a five-day week of in-person school for all kids. It’s developmentally critical for every child to be in school in person every day," Cornell said.
“I think the most important thing is making sure we don’t have any physical distancing that would represent a barrier to having five-day-a-week in-person school for every child," Cornell said. "That was a terrible mistake and one that we can’t repeat.”
"The best way to protect the public is for the entire public to get vaccinated," Poloncarz said.
Free shots are available to those age 12 and up at most pharmacies. Erie County will schedule appointments at mobile pop-up clinics, or schedule a "Vax Visit" to a person's home. The number for those services is 858-2929.
"Please do the right thing for your family, our community and our country. Get vaccinated," Poloncarz said.