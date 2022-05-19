As Canisius bestows an honorary degree on Erik Brady, the Golden Griffin has some questions

Dear Canisius College,

You know me. I’m your mascot, and the best in the business, if I do say so myself.

So I just heard the news about the honorary doctorates you will confer at your undergraduate commencement exercises on Saturday. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an inspired choice. So are the others — beloved doctors and judges and professors. Except for one.

Are you kidding me with Erik Brady, Class of 1976? You used to confer these things on former U.S. presidents. (You gave one to Harry Truman in 1962.) And now you're giving them to washed-up sportswriters?

Hjckrrh!

(That’s the all-purpose interjection that we griffins shriek from time to time, as you know if you have read “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”)

I met Brady 50 years ago, when he was 18 and a college freshman. That’s when he began wearing the Griffin suit to the Aud for your men’s basketball games. I worried about that kid – sometimes he lost track of where the costume ended and the boy began.

I remember his father, too. How could I forget Charles A. Brady, Class of 1933? He was the one who came up with me as your mascot. And that’s not the only thing that certified him as a genius.

The elder Brady got his postgraduate degree at Harvard University, then came back to Canisius and taught English for 42 years while writing best-selling novels and award-winning poetry and peerless literary criticism. (The author C.S. Lewis called Brady his most perceptive critic.) No wonder you gave this Brady an honorary doctorate of humane letters, honoris causa, in 1987. (That last bit is Latin for “for the sake of honor.” Hey, I’m 5,000 years old: I know my lost languages.)

Charles Brady coaxed me to campus 90 years ago from the prow of Le Griffon, LaSalle’s doomed ship, which set sail from the Niagara River in 1679 as the first European-style vessel to ply North America’s inland seas. Debate, if you must, the wisdom of naming athletic teams for the totem of a ship that sank on the return trip of its maiden voyage. But there is no debating this: I’m the only mascot who combines king of the beasts with monarch of the air, in one glorious, golden amalgamation.

Hjckrrh!

I offer this exclamation often in “Alice,” the masterwork in which the Mock Turtle and I discuss our favorite subjects from our long-gone school days, including Reeling and Writhing and the different branches of Arithmetic – Ambition, Distraction, Uglification, and Derision.

Lewis Carroll, the Oxford don who wrote “Alice,” uses the turtle and me as satires of the sentimental college alumnus. You know the type – perpetual sophomores who continue to cling to days gone by. You know, like Erik Brady.

Giving an honorary doctorate to him is in the tradition of the Wizard of Oz giving one to the Scarecrow. Maybe you remember that scene from the movie:

Wizard: “I hereby confer upon you the honorary degree of Th.D.”

Scarecrow: “Th.D?”

Wizard: “Doctor of Think-ology.”

Look, Truman guided us through the end of World War II. Zelenskyy is trying to stave off World War III. And Charles Brady was a renowned man of letters.

His son? Well, he’s nice enough, but let’s be honest: He’s really just an old newspaper hack at heart.

So forget humane letters – and give this Brady a Think-ology degree, honoris causa. He has the brains of a scarecrow, after all. Though, to be fair, he did wear the Griffin suit well enough back in the day. And who can blame him for wanting to be me?

I’ll give that perpetual sophomore this much: He does love you, his alma mater. He’s true to his school.

True blue.

(And gold.)

Hjckrrh!