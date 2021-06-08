As Canada plots border reopening, Jacobs pushes U.S. to do the same

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Asked about the issue Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was awaiting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control before moving forward on a border reopening plan.

"Certainly any discussion about reopening the border would be done in part through diplomatic channels," she said. "But we really are relying and waiting on the guidance of the CDC before we make any next decision there."

Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said the administration should be providing more details about its plans to reopen the border.

“For months, families and homeowners have been left in the dark by this administration, even after the president signed an executive order on his second day calling for a plan" to reopen the border, Jacobs said. "It’s time for answers and action. The administration can no longer stall and refuse to provide information, Americans deserve to know what is being done to get the border open, and when it is going to happen."

In an attempt to force the administration to act, Jacobs on Tuesday introduced legislation that would require the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and the Centers for Disease Control to produce a report within 30 days detailing its discussions about reopening the border – including its discussions with the Canadian government.