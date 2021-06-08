As Canada plots border reopening, Jacobs pushes U.S. to do the same

WASHINGTON – The Canadian government is developing a plan to reopen the U.S.-Canadian border, and Rep. Chris Jacobs on Tuesday introduced legislation aimed at forcing the Biden administration to explain its preparation for eventually doing the same.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his nation would take a phased approach to the reopening.
“We are looking at how we're going to start welcoming up tourists in a phased way as the numbers come down in Canada, as the numbers start to come down in the United States and elsewhere around the world,” Trudeau said at a virtual event sponsored by the St. John's Board of Trade.
The U.S.-Canadian border was closed to nonessential travel near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on March 21, 2020, and that closure has been extended on a monthly basis since. The latest extension is set to expire on June 21, but Trudeau did not say whether Canada would start relaxing its travel restrictions at that point or at a later date.
However, Trudeau said Canada will require visitors to show proof of vaccination at the border.
“We don’t want to risk further outbreaks – a fourth wave would be devastating, not just to the economy but to morale.”
Trudeau's comments were his most extensive yet regarding the border's reopening. The Biden administration, however, has offered no similar details on how the U.S. plans to manage the eventual border reopening.
Asked about the issue Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was awaiting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control before moving forward on a border reopening plan.
"Certainly any discussion about reopening the border would be done in part through diplomatic channels," she said. "But we really are relying and waiting on the guidance of the CDC before we make any next decision there."
Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said the administration should be providing more details about its plans to reopen the border.
“For months, families and homeowners have been left in the dark by this administration, even after the president signed an executive order on his second day calling for a plan" to reopen the border, Jacobs said. "It’s time for answers and action. The administration can no longer stall and refuse to provide information, Americans deserve to know what is being done to get the border open, and when it is going to happen."
In an attempt to force the administration to act, Jacobs on Tuesday introduced legislation that would require the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and the Centers for Disease Control to produce a report within 30 days detailing its discussions about reopening the border – including its discussions with the Canadian government.
Jacobs' Northern Border Reopening Transparency Act has little chance of passage in the Democratic-controlled House, and the border might even be partially reopened within 30 days.
Nevertheless, Jacobs' move adds to the public pressure on the Biden administration to reopen the border. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, has been pushing for a reopening plan for months, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, did the same at a Niagara Falls news conference in early May.
Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York's North Country, the third-ranking Republican in the House, has called on the U.S. to open its side of the border unilaterally. Groups consisting of people who have been separated from their loved ones have been ramping up pressure for a reopening, too, as has John Adams, a Florida retiree with a home in Canada who has been buying television ads in both countries on the issue.
Jacobs said he hopes his bill will add to the momentum for a border reopening plan.
“Sixteen months of indefinite, arbitrary closures are unacceptable," he said. "Enough is enough. The president and his cabinet owe Congress, separated families, business owners and homeowners answers – this legislation is designed to get them.”