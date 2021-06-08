As Buffalo targets Mohawk Ramp for redevelopment, some artists mourn a muse

Downtown Buffalo’s Mohawk Ramp is the type of building most people either hate or forget. Too ugly to merit even a decorative screen, too trifling to call “brutalist,” the three-story parking garage has, for almost 70 years, more squatted than spanned the half-block of East Mohawk Street between Washington and Ellicott.
But where generations of commuters have seen a “giant banal structure,” as one blogger dubbed it in 2017, an eclectic group of artists, musicians and photographers has for years seen the ramp and its downtown brethren as unlikely sets for their creative undertakings.
While downtown projects used to be widely seen as being especially risky and requiring a leap of faith, now developers are showing more comfort in tackling big projects.
Hip-hop artists and metal bands alike have performed illicit shows on the ramps’ top decks. Wedding photographers lead stilettoed brides and grooms up their graffitied concrete steps.
Downtown garages host skateboarders, BMXers, art photographers, DJs, fashion students, drag racers and, in 2019, the crew of the Hollywood cop thriller “Crown Vic” – a film critics panned as “unexceptional” and “aspiring-to-fascist,” much like the architecture of the city’s parking garages.
For residents of downtown, meanwhile – a small but growing contingent that Buffalo fought to attract – the concrete monoliths on Washington, Pearl and Eagle streets represent less a place to park their cars than a curious hypoxic zone in the urban fabric.
Unless they’ve climbed to the top, that is. Unless they’ve come to appreciate the ramps.
“There’s a lot of beauty there that people don’t realize,” said 29-year-old William Luciano, who performs under the stage name Shogun Wiz. He and his longtime friend and collaborator, Davon Moore, roamed the roof of the Adam Ramp for their music video “Paper” as a drone flew overhead.
Parking ramps have served as an urban muse for decades, said Sarah Leavitt, a Washington, D.C.-based curator who organized a 2011 exhibit at the National Building Museum on parking garages.
Some artists, like Luciano and Moore, seize on the height and perspective of parking garages: their unusual, birds-eye-view of the city below – what Leavitt calls the “look at my domain” aesthetic. At one point in “Paper,” Luciano and Moore throw fake money off the ramp’s top level; at another, the perspective of the drone turns the parking stripes into a geometric pattern, like yellow fletching on black arrows.
Others embrace the grit and eeriness of the structures themselves: cavernous, geometric, fluorescent-lit blocks of concrete, the sites of murders, car chases and clandestine meetings in movies from “The Bourne Identity” to “All The President’s Men” and “Fargo.”
“In movies and TV, the parking garage is always this secret meeting place to do back-alley deals,” said Philip Borden, an Amherst-based street photographer. “I’m always drawn to them for that reason. I think a lot of people are.”
Borden, who is 37 and works a day job in an unrelated industry, spends at least one night a week prowling downtown Buffalo with his camera. On a typical shoot, he arrives around 11, cues some synthwave in his headphones, and spends the next six hours stationed outside of unloved buildings like the Main Place Mall or the Ellicott Goodrich Garage on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, fiddling with the exposure settings on his camera. Like many photographers who work in parking ramps, he’s often stopped by both passersby and police officers.
Borden’s work seeks to transmute Buffalo – to imagine the city as it would look if it played a future dystopia in an ‘80s science fiction movie, like "Blade Runner" or "Tron." Borden is especially interested in lights, which he tints purple and blue in editing: streetlights, headlights, spotlights, flood lights, neon signs and crosswalk signals.
In a December photo of the Ellicott Goodrich Garage, taken from a patch of grass across the street, the ramp becomes a cyberpunk grid of horizontal lines and vertical fins, dotted with white sunbursts. Spend enough time on Borden’s Instagram feed, @typcalblkguy, and you begin to think – beyond all reason – the ramps might actually be cool.
But what is “cool,” really, in a city rebuilding its cratered downtown piece by hard-won piece? From the right angle, in the right parking garage – an anonymous nonplace, by definition – Buffalo looks like a much larger city.
Local rappers sometimes favor that cosmopolitan look: The music video for “Pitch Black,” by the independent hip-hop artist and producer Ology, cuts between scenes from a field, a studio and the roof of the Mohawk Ramp, where a low-angle shot catches two cars, the illuminated Electric Tower and the suggestion of a cityscape sprawling behind them.
“It’s a larger-than-life visual, with the view of the city,” said 27-year-old Tyler White, who has filmed three music videos, including “Pitch Black,” on the ramp. “I guess that’s why I keep going back there. It sells a certain aesthetic.”
Wedding photographers, meanwhile, have seized on the nostalgia of the view from the ramps, which gives the impression of a dense cityscape, without vacant lots or parking garages to mar the view. In the past two years, parking ramp wedding sessions have become popular with couples who appreciate downtown Buffalo and its architecture, but don’t want cars or other distractions in their pictures, said Amy Greene, a 31-year-old wedding photographer.
Google “parking garage Buffalo NY,” and the top image results include several photos of couples canoodling on yellow-striped asphalt.
“It’s a different kind of beauty,” said the photographer Gabriella Fasano.
A ‘different way of looking’
Soon, however, newlyweds will lose one option for these particular shoots. On May 7, the City of Buffalo unveiled six proposals for redeveloping the site of the Mohawk Ramp, ranging from a broad pedestrian plaza to a 13-story glass tower with a restaurant on the top level.
City planners have indicated they’d like to make this particular stretch of pavement a bit more hospitable: more storefronts and windows on the ground level, more amenities for bikers and transit-riders. The current structure lacks “vibrancy,” they’ve said – an understatement so colossal, at least on its face, as to sound ridiculous.
“We’re realizing we can’t just have these dead, brightly lit blocks,” said Shannon Sanders McDonald, an architect and professor at Southern Illinois University who has spent much of her career studying parking garages. “We need to make sure our urban fabric is still active.”
But there’s something romantic in the anachronism of the Mohawk Ramp, a relic from a more optimistic era. When the ramp opened in August 1955, it debuted to a live band, a parade, a balloon launch and a long line of customers who pronounced it “lovely,” “modern” and “spacious” in interviews with reporters. They seemed to believe that their future would look much like their present – punctuated with weekly drives downtown for department store shopping, double features and the other trappings of postwar affluence.
Instead, the movie theaters and department stores closed. Buildings fell first to disrepair and then to wrecking balls. Soon, the Mohawk Ramp itself will number among the fallen, along with the buildings demolished to pave its way: a hotel, a former office of The Buffalo News and a four-story brick commercial building by the local architecture firm Esenwein & Johnson – just the sort of mixed-use, all-hours block planners want now.
Downtown Buffalo does not hurt for parking ramps, of course. Riley Guenther, a 23-year-old wedding photographer, also favors the 600-car garage attached to the Delaware North building, with the sheer blue wall of the company’s headquarters behind it. To the south, Alex Rojé Felix, a 30-year-old director and cinematographer, has filmed music videos on both the top level of the Adam Ramp – the stark vertical lines of One M&T Plaza give those shots a sense of space – and in the elevated tunnel connecting the Seneca One Ramp to Seneca One over Washington Street.
“It’s all about trying different angles, different ways of looking at things,” Rojé Felix said. “I like the layout of those parking ramps – the symmetry, the consistent lighting all around, the depth.”
But nothing compares to the Mohawk Ramp, said Kacey Hocking, a Western New York native who moved home from Chicago during the pandemic. In downtown’s parking garages, Hocking, a photographer, sees a parallel to Chicago’s alleys: overlooked, underloved and photogenic urban spaces.
On a recent Sunday, she traipsed to 10 Buffalo garages in search of a roof with the perfect backdrop, lighting and elevation. She liked the Mohawk Ramp as soon as she saw it: facing west, toward Main Street, yielding a layered panorama of brick buildings at different heights and distances.
The next day, she photographed two clients popping a bottle of champagne on the southwest corner of the ramp.
“It was a good find,” Hocking said. “I’m a little heartbroken they’re replacing it.”