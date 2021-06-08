As Buffalo targets Mohawk Ramp for redevelopment, some artists mourn a muse

But there’s something romantic in the anachronism of the Mohawk Ramp, a relic from a more optimistic era. When the ramp opened in August 1955, it debuted to a live band, a parade, a balloon launch and a long line of customers who pronounced it “lovely,” “modern” and “spacious” in interviews with reporters. They seemed to believe that their future would look much like their present – punctuated with weekly drives downtown for department store shopping, double features and the other trappings of postwar affluence.

Instead, the movie theaters and department stores closed. Buildings fell first to disrepair and then to wrecking balls. Soon, the Mohawk Ramp itself will number among the fallen, along with the buildings demolished to pave its way: a hotel, a former office of The Buffalo News and a four-story brick commercial building by the local architecture firm Esenwein & Johnson – just the sort of mixed-use, all-hours block planners want now.