As Blue Jays return – this time with fans – downtown prepares for traffic, activity again

The NFTA will be prepared with its buses and Metro Rail trains to get baseball fans to and from the stadium, said Helen Tederous, an NFTA spokeswoman. "For the most part, we feel comfortable with the ridership and the coverage and the service we have now."

The NFTA will keep an eye on passenger traffic, and add buses or trains as necessary, Tederous said. She noted the authority has a lot of experience working with the Buffalo Bisons over the years, managing the flow of fan traffic.

For fans wondering about the safety of using public transit amid the pandemic, keep in mind: The NFTA still requires passengers to wear masks on its buses and trains.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It makes people feel comfortable, it makes our operators feel more comfortable," she said. The NFTA just put up refreshed signs reminding passengers the mask requirement remains in effect.

Fans who use Metro Rail to get to the games can hop off at the Seneca station, just a short walk from the ballpark. The NFTA has free park-and-ride lots at its LaSalle and University stations. (Riders must pay for a ticket to ride the train from those stations, which are outside the free fare zone.)