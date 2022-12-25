As blizzard conditions continue south of Buffalo, most travel bans remain in place

Travel bans remain in place Sunday for Erie and Orleans counties as heavy winds and blowing snow continue to create visibility problems for drivers.

The ban was lifted in Genesee and Niagara counties.

Niagara County and the City of Niagara Falls lifted their travel bans Sunday morning, as work crews continue to clear obstructions and move snowdrifts.

A travel advisory will remain in place in Niagara County, including in the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced.

There is a travel advisory in Genesee County.

Motorists are urged to use "extreme caution" if choosing to drive due to the continuing challenging conditions.

Authorities urge the public not to travel in areas where a travel ban is in effect. Conditions outside are life-threatening and emergency vehicles have been getting stuck on the road.

"Please stay off the roads today. This is still a hazardous situation," Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said in a statement Sunday. "I understand it is Christmas and we have been stuck in our current location for days, but to best assist emergency response, please stay off the roads."

We don't know why, but DPW and law enforcement are reporting people are attempting to drive this morning, violating the Driving Ban, and are getting stuck, adding to the problems.

Unless you are emergency personnel responding to the blizzard, do not drive. It's as simple as that. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 24, 2022

A ban bars travel for anyone except emergency responders. Under a travel advisory, no unnecessary travel is advised.

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. The entire I-190 and I-290 also has been shut down.

These roads also remain closed, according to NITTEC:

• Route 219 from Peters Road in Ashford to Buffalo

• Route 400 from I-90 in West Seneca to Olean Road in Aurora

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg

• Route 93 from Route 5 to Tonawanda Creek Road in Newstead.