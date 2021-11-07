As Bills stadium talks ramp up, here are three points to watch

Achieving a framework by late December or early January also positions Hochul to negotiate with state legislators to get the stadium into the budget. “This will be a budgetary issue and therefore will show up in the New York state budget as an item once I’ve had a chance to speak to the legislators and garner support for that,” she said.

This is where the politics get tricky, both inside and outside the halls of government. Internally, both Hochul and Poloncarz will need to work with the legislative branches of government. Externally, there will be political pressure, especially for Hochul. She is running in 2022 for a four-year term and faces a Democratic primary in June against state Attorney General Letitia James and likely New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Sending $1 billion or more to an upstate stadium project is almost certain to draw harsh criticism from the left, while not doing it would be akin to swinging a sledgehammer into her upstate foundation of support. The optimal timing for Hochul – and by extension, state legislators, who are also up for re-election – is to space a stadium deal as far as possible from the polls. (Poloncarz's term runs through 2023.)