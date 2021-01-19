As Bills continue playoff run, Buffalo becomes (Josh) Allentown

A meat market in Sloan sells a super-sized burger bearing his name. A bridal shop in Hamburg put his jersey on a wedding dress in their window. Someone rechristened the whole Allentown neighborhood in his honor.

He has his own cereal, along with marketing deals with everyone from Labatt USA to West Herr Automotive Group. And a lot of what he does ties into his charitable work with John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

If you didn’t already know, it's Josh Allen's world. We're all just living in it.

Buffalo's star quarterback had a monster season this year, setting numerous team records while leading the Bills to their first AFC East division crown in 25 years and a pair of playoff victories.

Now, with the Bills one win away from playing in the Super Bowl, Allen is getting more local, national and international attention than ever before.

"He's just a genuinely good person and human being, and that makes all the difference in the world. And it comes through when he's talking to our kids and their families. They feel that connection, as does most of Buffalo," said Allegra Jaros, president of Oishei Children's Hospital. "I mean, we're just in love with him."