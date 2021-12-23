As Barker wrestles with high Village Hall rebuilding costs, state gives $400,000

Skyrocketing construction costs have delayed the Village of Barker's effort to rebuild the Village Hall and public library destroyed by fire in January 2019.

Deputy Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley said Thursday that a newly awarded $400,000 state grant will help, but the Village Board has rejected two sets of construction bids as too expensive.

The plans for the new building are being revised in hopes of reducing costs, she said.

"The plan is to very much resemble the old building," Corwin-Bradley said.

The village government and the library would share the new building, as they did the old one.

Before the grant announced earlier this month by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the village and the library had received insurance settlements and a previous state grant totaling more than $1.2 million.

Corwin-Bradley said the Village Board hopes to be able to award a construction contract by spring.

