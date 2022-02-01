As another snowstorm approaches, Buffalo streets head quizzed about what went wrong last time

When asked Tuesday if Buffalo's snow-clearing efforts this week will be better than last month's performance, Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn did not answer with a definitive yes.
It is not an idle question.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a winter storm watch for all of Western New York for Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon, forecasting heavy snow with accumulations of 9 inches or more.
The snow will come with many residents still frustrated over the city’s response to the last snowstorm that dumped about a foot-and-a-half of snow on Buffalo. Many streets had not been plowed two days after the storm. Delivery and other trucks and vehicles got stuck in snow-piled streets. Cars were covered in snow on both sides of many residential streets. And Council members were flooded with calls from angry constituents.
“We’re continuing to track that and make sure that we’re able to implement the snow plan as it applies to that," Finn said of the upcoming snowfall. "The forecast is still developing, and we’re monitoring and tracking that and making sure that we’re ready to go.”
Snowed-in residents are not happy with City Hall's response in the wake of the snow storm that hit late Sunday night and covered Buffalo with a record amount of snow.
At a Common Council committee meeting Tuesday, Finn said the main challenges during the last storm were illegally parked cars and the amount of snow. Freezing temperatures that immediately followed also meant none of the snow melted.
Suggestions at the Community Development Committee meeting included:
• Upgrading the city’s GPS system to pinpoint snow plow locations and show where problems are developing.
• Asking New York State and Erie County crews for more help.
• Revising the snow removal plan, which focuses on “average” snowfall of up to 10 inches.
Niagara Council Member David Rivera brought up allowing residents to use city lots for free and working with owners of private lots to use their lots when officials see a snowy forecast.
Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer said he would work with Common Council members to identify private lot owners to approach.
But parking in neighborhood parking lots as a way to relieve street parking congestion to make snowplowing easier is not new, Helfer said, citing the Residential Area Parking Program.
“It’s been a program the city’s had around for quite a long time, every bit of 15 to 20 years,” he said.
But the city charges parking fees for four of the Residential Area Parking Program lots, and “unless we had a major snowstorm where we put something out saying ‘Go park there; we’re not going to charge,’ those still are chargeable lots. But the rest ... are free to park," Helfer said.
Another round of lake-effect snow could hit as soon as early next week, as temperatures plummet, with lows in the single digits and some days seeing highs in the teens.
Reminding residents they can park in those lots and assuring them they will not get snowed into those lots would be helpful, said former Lovejoy Council Member Richard Fontana.
The Residential Area Parking Program lots were put in his district by the Council member who represented Lovejoy before Fontana, back in the 1980s.
“If the city wants to use them within snow emergencies … and the public is told that, then they’ll do that,” Fontana said. “The fear of being snowed in would be another reason why they wouldn’t. So, as long as the city’s going to assure them that a truck will run through there to plow out the entrances and exits, I think it’s a good idea.”
North Council Member Joseph Golombek said he wants $45,000 approved in the upcoming city operating budget to upgrade the city’s GPS technology. The technology would improve operations and communications among different departments such as Streets and Parking, as well as the public.
Syracuse started such a program last year, Golombek said. Residents would be able to go to the city’s website to find out where plows are working and where the problems are developing. And it could be set up to identify where cars are parked illegally and send that information to parking enforcement.
“So, while the plow driver goes around and does other streets, the tow trucks could go and start nailing these people that are parked illegally, and I think the biggest problem (last storm) was that there were so many illegally parked cars,” Golombek said.
The technology upgrade could also assist other departments such as the Water and Sewer authorities at different times of the year, he said.
Finn said a proposal will be put together to be included in the Public Works budget that includes an upgrade to the GPS system.
Also, the Council and Finn will update the city's 65-page snow plan. It now focuses on an “average” snowfall up to 10 inches and extreme snowfall like the snow wall that hit South Buffalo in 2014. Finn’s department will revise the plan for how to handle above-average snowfall short of the extreme.