As another snowstorm approaches, Buffalo streets head quizzed about what went wrong last time

The first storm of the winter happened in January. It probably won't be the last. Another round of lake-effect snow could hit as soon as early next week, as temperatures plummet, with lows in the single digits and some days seeing highs in the teens.

Reminding residents they can park in those lots and assuring them they will not get snowed into those lots would be helpful, said former Lovejoy Council Member Richard Fontana.

The Residential Area Parking Program lots were put in his district by the Council member who represented Lovejoy before Fontana, back in the 1980s.

“If the city wants to use them within snow emergencies … and the public is told that, then they’ll do that,” Fontana said. “The fear of being snowed in would be another reason why they wouldn’t. So, as long as the city’s going to assure them that a truck will run through there to plow out the entrances and exits, I think it’s a good idea.”

North Council Member Joseph Golombek said he wants $45,000 approved in the upcoming city operating budget to upgrade the city’s GPS technology. The technology would improve operations and communications among different departments such as Streets and Parking, as well as the public.