As Albright-Knox eyes more state aid, other cultural organizations wonder how much will be left for them

Swarts said the Botanical Gardens hasn't historically been a recipient of state funding for capital improvements, and he thinks that may help its case.

"I am hopeful that when you take a look at what we are proposing for one of the oldest historical cultural entities in our community, the financial support will be forthcoming," Swarts said.

To date, the project has received $5 million from Erie County and $9 million from foundations, corporations and individuals.

Buffalo Zoo

From 2000 to 2018, the Buffalo Zoo updated or built 12 enclosures at a cost of $56 million, ranging from the enclosed Rainforest Falls to the Arctic Edge and Sea Otter Cove.

The ambitious projects were needed at the nation's third oldest zoo, which has several depression-era WPA buildings built by President Franklin Roosevelt's administration in the 1930s.

The zoo is now changing course, hoping over the next five years to address $25 million in deferred infrastructure needs at a cost of $4 million to $6 million a year, said Norah Fletchall, the zoo's president and CEO since 2017.