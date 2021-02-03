ARX Sciences wins grant to manufacture Covid-19 supplies for NYS

ARX Sciences, a life sciences company headquartered in Amherst, has been awarded a $200,000 grant to produce supplies needed in the fight against Covid-19.

The two-year-old company designs, develops and manufactures reagents for use in in-vitro diagnostics; and offers biochemicals used by scientists and clinical researchers. With the grant, it will start making viral transport mediums, with plans to manufacture 250,000 units. The new work will create 20 jobs.

The grant was part of $2 million awarded to five companies to produce Covid-19 medical products for use in New York State. It will give faster, more secure access to the necessary equipment and supplies, relieve shortages and create jobs, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The state has now awarded $20 million to 36 companies to make needed Covid-19 supplies, which will create or retain 3,500, the governor said.

