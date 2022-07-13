Arts for Healing Project plans summer events in wake of mass shooting

Michele Agosto was on her way to Florida on May 14 when she heard about the mass shooting at a Tops market in her hometown of Buffalo.

"I just wanted to turn around and go back," she said. Instead, the director of arts for the Buffalo Public Schools spent part of her vacation reaching out to art teachers to create something students could do to help them heal.

The teachers created patterns and instructions for students to make a simple craft project using silhouettes of a buffalo and a heart. It became the first project in what has grown into a series of events called the Arts for Healing Project.

The project, a collaboration among the Buffalo schools, the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the Urban League, El Museo and several other community partners, kicked off its first public event Tuesday outside the Urban League's East Side Resource Center on Jefferson Avenue.

More than 100 students in grades six through 11 attended the event, which brought in local artists to lead young people at each table in creating art around themes such as love, peace and unity. The event included a pizza party and restorative time for meditation and sharing.

Future Arts for Healing events include a Concert for Healing by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion on July 24, a Buffalo Public Schools musical theatre performance on Aug. 5 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and a Family Arts and Healing Night with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery at School No. 59/MLK Jr. Park in September.

See the info and register for events here.