Arts for Healing Project plans summer events in wake of mass shooting
Arts for Healing Project plans summer events in wake of mass shooting

  • Updated
Michele Agosto was on her way to Florida on May 14 when she heard about the mass shooting at a Tops market in her hometown of Buffalo.

Arts For Healing

UB STEP summer program participant Milan Hill, 14, works on an artwork inspired by artist Romare Bearden at the Arts For Healing event.

"I just wanted to turn around and go back," she said. Instead, the director of arts for the Buffalo Public Schools spent part of her vacation reaching out to art teachers to create something students could do to help them heal.

Arts For Healing

Students in the Community Action Organization's Leadership Academy pose with their artwork at the Arts For Healing event outside the Urban League's resource center on Glenwood Avenue off of Jefferson on Tuesday.

The teachers created patterns and instructions for students to make a simple craft project using silhouettes of a buffalo and a heart. It became the first project in what has grown into a series of events called the Arts for Healing Project.

Arts For Healing

Artist Clarice Proeschel, lower left, works with students in the UB STEP summer program as they make paintings based on their interpretations of the theme "faith" during the Arts For Healing event outside the Urban League's resource center on Glenwood Avenue.

The project, a collaboration among the Buffalo schools, the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the Urban League, El Museo and several other community partners, kicked off its first public event Tuesday outside the Urban League's East Side Resource Center on Jefferson Avenue.

More than 100 students in grades six through 11 attended the event, which brought in local artists to lead young people at each table in creating art around themes such as love, peace and unity. The event included a pizza party and restorative time for meditation and sharing.

Arts For Healing

Cameron Barclay, 12, and his classmates at the UB STEP summer program work on paintings inspired by artist Romare Bearden at the Arts For Healing event outside the Urban League's resource center.

Future Arts for Healing events include a Concert for Healing by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion on July 24, a Buffalo Public Schools musical theatre performance on Aug. 5 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and a Family Arts and Healing Night with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery at School No. 59/MLK Jr. Park in September.

See the info and register for events here

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

