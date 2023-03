Artists will create on the spot at 'live drawing' event at Hallwalls

Thirty-six regional artists will participate in a "live drawing" event Wednesday evening at Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center in Buffalo.

The biannual A Mid Winters Draw features artists creating drawings live in two 45-minute rounds. The completed drawings are then available for purchase via an online auction, starting at $39 each.

Drawings can be done with any medium other than oil paints and are all created on a 12-by-18-inch sheet of archival paper provided by Hallwalls.

Artists are allowed to bring reference photos, objects or models.

"Interestingly, no one really improvises," said Hallwalls Curator John Massier. "Forty-five minutes goes really fast, so even the most seasoned artists typically come in with a plan of what they will be drawing."