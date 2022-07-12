Artists sail from Buffalo to Cleveland, composing music along the way

Despite growing up in Buffalo, Asad Raza never really felt a connection to Lake Erie.

But as of Tuesday morning, the lake became the artist’s home for the next two days as he sails on a catamaran from Buffalo to Cleveland alongside musicians, with two other boats carrying other artists, poets, musicians and documentarians.

This project is commissioned by FRONT International 2022: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, the second iteration of the art exhibition composed of artist commissions, performances, films and public programs.

When Prem Krishnamurthy, the artistic director of the exhibition, asked Raza to do a project, Raza decided he wanted to unite Cleveland and Buffalo, using the lake to establish that connection.

Once he realized he wanted to sail across Lake Erie, he thought back to older practices of navigation and the important role that music played.

"I thought it would be interesting, maybe, to do that with a group of musicians and then to let the journey, let the lake itself sort of inspire us or inform us to make a piece of music together as we travel across the lake," Raza said.

Though everyone on board has their own unique relationship with the water, most participants agreed that they've never done anything quite like this.

While sailing is one aspect of the project, another element is Raza’s sculpture that's already in Cleveland, which he made with local artists and University of Buffalo students by using lake elements like mussel shell, sand and silt.

The project also includes the performance of a composition that seven musicians on board will create during their travels, referring to old sea shanties for inspiration. Eventually, the entire journey will be a segment in a film about Raza’s work.

At its core, the project functions as a reminder that, while many people share Raza’s disconnect to the water around them, it was once the most efficient means of transportation and therefore the strongest connection to other communities.

“That seems like something that’s really missing from the way that we treat the land and waterscape today, and that wasn’t always the case, so I wanted to somehow think about what it means to be from Buffalo, not just a city of chicken wings and Bills, but a city that sits on Lake Erie that’s part of a watershed, that’s part of a water system,” he said.

Andrea Mancuso, who will be photographing and filming the travel, usually plays the violin. During the trip, however, she will have only a bass bow and contact amplifier with the hope of using the boat as an instrument.

"I thought that could add some kind of dissonance. I've been playing around with the bass bow on ropes and wires," she added.

Though some of the artists on board haven’t always connected with the water, Shasti O'Leary loves sailing. Still, O’Leary, who describes herself as “more of a proletariat sailor,” has never participated on an expedition like this.

“This is collaboration in the deepest spirit of the word, right? We all have to collaborate, not just to make music,” she said.

After Raza was commissioned for the exhibition, he and Bronwyn Keenan discussed the opportunity, having known each other since 2004. Soon, they began operating a seven-week long working artists lab as a part of the University at Buffalo Arts Collaboratory.

This collaboration between communities and disciplines serves as a way for people from all walks of life to come together in a positive and productive way, Keenan said.

“Art is a powerful way to bring people together. I think it’s probably the most powerful, especially during times of polarization and anxiety and everything else we’re going through right now,” she added.