Arthur Eve mural is dedicated at namesake School 61 in Buffalo

A new image of former New York Deputy Assembly Speaker Arthur O. Eve looms over the school that is his namesake.

A mural bearing Eve's portrait was dedicated during a ceremony Wednesday at the Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction, School No. 61, on Leroy Avenue. The longtime politician and former Buffalo mayoral candidate was lauded by current Mayor Byron W. Brown and others in attendance as a trailblazer and visionary for his dedication to public education, particularly for those growing up in disadvantaged circumstances.

"Mr. Arthur O. Eve dedicated his career to creating pathways of success to underserved individuals in underserved communities," said School No. 61 principal Nathaniel Barnes, who said the area surrounding the school is often identified as an underserved community.

Buffalo-based artist Julia Bottoms, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, created the mural that graces the back wall of the school. She also created a mural of Eve for the Freedom Wall on Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street near the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. She is currently an adjunct professor at Medaille and Villa Maria colleges, where she teaches art.

Bottoms was unable to attend Wednesday's ceremony, but she provided a written statement that was read at the dedication of the mural.