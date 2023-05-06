After hardware popped off the windows at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center in West Seneca and its walls started to sag six years ago, there was talk that it might have to be demolished.

The town closed the building in January 2017, moving out three town offices, as well as art exhibits, concerts and classes, while it investigated what was causing the problem. An architect concluded the building was slowly collapsing as wooden studs supporting the walls and roof rotted from the bottom.

The art center gallery at 2001 Union Road – named for the famed artist Charles E. Burchfield, who lived nearby – is scheduled to reopen Monday with a Native American exhibit. The exhibit coincides with the commemoration of the Third Treaty of Buffalo Creek, signed May 19, 1842.

“Everybody is just so happy to see this is opening,” said Carol Yetter, one of the volunteers with the Friends of the Burchfield Nature and Art Center. “People are coming in, peeking in the windows.”

The exhibit will be open through June 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The town owns the building, park and playground. The Friends group has managed events and projects since 2010, including while the building was closed.

Volunteers continued outdoor programming, and made “Take it and Make it” craft kits for children to do at home during the pandemic. The bags were so popular, they continue to make them.

The 5,500-square-foot building along Buffalo Creek opened in 2001. It was the home of West Seneca AmeriCorps and later the offices of the West Seneca town attorney, human resources and finance, until it was closed. A portion of the building was reopened in 2018.

The architect hired by the town concluded the sagging walls were design flaws, caused by water collecting in a pocket along the floor that rotted the wood around the structure, particularly in the gallery area.

West Seneca town buildings and grounds workers repaired the damage and renovated the building between mowing, plowing, cleaning and repairing at other town facilities.

“The schedule is kind of flexible, they do it when they have some free time,” Supervisor Gary Dickson said.

A $100,000 state grant secured by Assemblyman Patrick Burke helped pay for supplies.

“Town crews have done an amazing job,” Yetter said.

The Friends group sponsors about eight art exhibits a year, and it is booked until the end of the year. The group also is contacting the artists who were scheduled to have shows when the building closed, and is rescheduling them.

“We were always confident. This is an important place in the community, for the larger community,” Yetter said. “Art prevails.”