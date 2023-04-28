A collection of artworks by internationally celebrated glass artists will be coming to Buffalo State University’s Burchfield Penney Arts Center.
The center has been gifted the Stanford Lipsey Art Glass Collection, as well as funding to both establish a permanent endowment dedicated to the exhibition and contribute to its preservation.
Judith C. Lipsey and her late husband, Stanford, former publisher of The Buffalo News, made the gift in honor of Burchfield Penney and its director emeritus Anthony Bannon.
The donation will be celebrated during the opening of public exhibition, Brilliance: The Stanford Lipsey Art Glass Collection, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 12. Lectures and symposiums will also be offered during the exhibition, which will continue through the end of the year.
“With the acquisition of the Stanford Lipsey Art Glass Collection, we can immediately and meaningfully expand our ability to highlight the very best in this challenging and exquisite medium,” Burchfield Penney Art Center Director Scott Propeack said.
Collected over the course of more than three decades, the 50 works of glass art by 45 artists from 11 countries in the Stanford Lipsey Art Glass Collection include work by internationally celebrated artists, including Harvey Littleton, Greg Fidler, John Healey, Lino Tagliapietra and Michael Taylor.
The catalog also includes essays from art historian William Warmus, former curator at the Corning Museum of Glass, and Anthony Bannon.
