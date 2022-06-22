Arsonist strikes Wyoming County with series of fires

Two houses in Wyoming County that volunteer firefighters use for training were scheduled to be burned down after the exercises were complete.

Authorities say an arsonist beat them to it. And they are eager to learn who that is.

Those two fires in the town of Orangeville and Wethersfield and a third at a silo in Orangeville are all being investigated as arsons.

"There's nothing solid yet, but we're turning over every stone," said Bill Streicher, fire coordinator for the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services. "We're looking into every angle and possible scenario."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The fires were all reported in the 11 p.m. hour on successive Saturdays in June.

On June 4, a vacant house caught fire in Orangeville. The second fire happened June 11 at a vacant house in Wethersfield. On June 18, a tire fire broke out in a bunk silo in Orangeville.

Two firefighters, one from Warsaw and one from Silver Springs, suffered minor injuries while treating the second Orangeville fire. A Strykersville Fire Department tanker truck was damaged during a refill at the Wethersfield fire.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services are handling the investigation.

The two houses are owned by Marquart Bros. The bunk silo is owned by TJ Marquart and Sons, which is part of the same family company as Marquart Bros.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.