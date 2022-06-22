 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Arsonist strikes Wyoming County with series of fires

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two houses in Wyoming County that volunteer firefighters use for training were scheduled to be burned down after the exercises were complete.

Authorities say an arsonist beat them to it. And they are eager to learn who that is.

Those two fires in the town of Orangeville and Wethersfield and a third at a silo in Orangeville are all being investigated as arsons.

"There's nothing solid yet, but we're turning over every stone," said Bill Streicher, fire coordinator for the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services. "We're looking into every angle and possible scenario."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The fires were all reported in the 11 p.m. hour on successive Saturdays in June.

On June 4, a vacant house caught fire in Orangeville. The second fire happened June 11 at a vacant house in Wethersfield. On June 18, a tire fire broke out in a bunk silo in Orangeville.

Two firefighters, one from Warsaw and one from Silver Springs, suffered minor injuries while treating the second Orangeville fire. A Strykersville Fire Department tanker truck was damaged during a refill at the Wethersfield fire.  

People are also reading…

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services are handling the investigation.

The two houses are owned by Marquart Bros. The bunk silo is owned by TJ Marquart and Sons, which is part of the same family company as Marquart Bros.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Intern

I'm an intern for the editorial team. I completed my undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Michigan-Flint and Syracuse University respectively. Proud Michigander who has become acquainted with Upstate New York.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria under threat due to climate change as tidal surges sweep away homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News