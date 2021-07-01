Arrest in robbery, assault along Tonawanda's Rails to Trails path

Police say a 23-year-old Town of Tonawanda man beat up and robbed someone who was sitting along the town's Rails to Trails Bike Path earlier this week.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when the unidentified male victim was seated on a bench near the corner of Cortland and Center avenues, Town of Tonawanda police reported Thursday.

An assailant attacked the man sitting on the bench, striking him several times before stealing his wallet and running away, according to police. The victim suffered minor facial injuries, but it is not clear whether he required medical care.

Police reported Donella A. Barnes Jr. was located and taken into custody Tuesday. A news release does not say where he was found and does not say how he was connected to the robbery. Police declined to release further details.

Barnes is charged with robbery, assault and grand larceny. He was arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call the department at 879-6614 or use the confidential tip line at 879-6606.

