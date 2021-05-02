Array of organizations share $2 million from Wilson Foundation

Some 90 organizations are receiving over $2 million from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The Legacy grants, administered through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, were given to support caregivers, youth sports, cultural and arts organizations and recreational trails – all areas important to Wilson when he was alive.

Among the grant recipients were the Center for Elder Law & Justice ($25,000); Home-Comfort Care ($21,730); Buffalo Arts & Technology Center ($17,000); North Park Theatre ($12,500); Kleinhans Music Hall ($25,000); Aquarium of Niagara ($50,000); Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper ($49,298); Allegany Trails ($20,000); Friends of Letchworth State Park ($50,000); Alfred Almond Community Sports Association ($50,000); GObike Buffalo ($49,990); Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority ($50,000); Shared Mobility ($49,982); Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program ($20,500); Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York ($18,000); Police Athletic League of Buffalo ($25,000) and Skating Association for the Blind and Handicapped ($17,500).

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

