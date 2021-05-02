 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Array of organizations share $2 million from Wilson Foundation
0 comments

Array of organizations share $2 million from Wilson Foundation

Support this work for $1 a month
mlk playground

Children get ready for a "ribbon cutting" before being freed to play on the new playground at MLK Park. The $300,000 playground was funded by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield's Blue Fund.

Some 90 organizations are receiving over $2 million from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The Legacy grants, administered through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, were given to support caregivers, youth sports, cultural and arts organizations and recreational trails – all areas important to Wilson when he was alive. 

Among the grant recipients were the Center for Elder Law & Justice ($25,000); Home-Comfort Care ($21,730); Buffalo Arts & Technology Center ($17,000); North Park Theatre ($12,500); Kleinhans Music Hall ($25,000); Aquarium of Niagara ($50,000); Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper ($49,298); Allegany Trails ($20,000); Friends of Letchworth State Park ($50,000); Alfred Almond Community Sports Association ($50,000); GObike Buffalo ($49,990); Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority ($50,000); Shared Mobility ($49,982); Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program ($20,500); Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York ($18,000); Police Athletic League of Buffalo ($25,000) and Skating Association for the Blind and Handicapped ($17,500).

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News