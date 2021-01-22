Army Corps of Engineers lands at Hens & Kelly Building

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a new home in downtown Buffalo – but it is at the Hens & Kelly Building that Ellicott Development Co. is renovating, not the former AM&A's Department Store where its out-of-town owners were touting it months ago.
The General Services Administration – which handles leases and other administrative matters for federal agencies – said Friday that it had awarded Ellicott a contract to lease space for the Army Corps' Buffalo District offices in the six-story building at 478 Main St.
The Army Corps will relocate its headquarters and 250 employees to 55,000 square feet of space on the third, fourth and fifth floors, moving in by late 2022 after spending 11 months designing its new space and a year building it out.
The federal agency is currently at 1776 Niagara St. in Black Rock, which officials felt had "deficiencies that required researching locations outside the current footprint," according to the GSA announcement.
It will be the second major federal government tenant in the former Mohawk Building, after GSA in November signed a 10-year lease for the Social Security Administration to occupy 15,000 square feet on the second floor. Together, the two agencies will anchor the commercial portion of the $12.5 million mixed-use redevelopment project to renovate the vacant 99-year-old building.
Upon completion, the 131,916-square-foot former department store will have ground-floor retail space, commercial offices on the second through fifth floors, and 15 market-rate apartments on the top floor and the four-story penthouse structure that sits atop the building. The apartments are expected to be ready for leasing by late summer.
"This really completes this building for us," Ellicott CEO William Paladino said. "We will only have 13,000 square feet remaining on the first floor vacant at this point and have a lot of retail and office interest in it at this point."
GSA said that it considered "many options," including just renovating the current campus, but opted to lease because of space limitations, energy efficiency, and anti-terrorism and safety concerns. However, the current campus will remain open, with a few buildings renovated and some workers staying to operate the Black Rock lock, house labs and the survey boat fleet.
Army Corps spokesman Andrew Kornacki said that "multiple people had interest" in landing the agency, which was eager to benefit from a more convenient location downtown.
“Though we’ll maintain operations at Black Rock Lock, the District’s new headquarters downtown puts us closer to our local, state, and federal partners and will greatly enhance our ability to support the region," said Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Eli Adams.
GSA and the Army Corps had previously considered the third and fourth floors of the sprawling former AM&A store at 377 Main Street, which a Chinese-led investment group based in Queens is redeveloping into 33 apartments and 128,000 square feet of office space, dubbed the J.N. Adam Building. But that ultimately didn't pan out.
"Disappointed but not dispirited," said Sam Savarino, one of the partners in the $60 million project. "We were told a while ago that there was another proposal that better met the criteria.