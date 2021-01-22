Army Corps of Engineers lands at Hens & Kelly Building

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a new home in downtown Buffalo – but it is at the Hens & Kelly Building that Ellicott Development Co. is renovating, not the former AM&A's Department Store where its out-of-town owners were touting it months ago.

The General Services Administration – which handles leases and other administrative matters for federal agencies – said Friday that it had awarded Ellicott a contract to lease space for the Army Corps' Buffalo District offices in the six-story building at 478 Main St.

The Army Corps will relocate its headquarters and 250 employees to 55,000 square feet of space on the third, fourth and fifth floors, moving in by late 2022 after spending 11 months designing its new space and a year building it out.

The federal agency is currently at 1776 Niagara St. in Black Rock, which officials felt had "deficiencies that required researching locations outside the current footprint," according to the GSA announcement.