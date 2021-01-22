Army Corps finds radioactive materials in soil in Niagara County

The Army Corps of Engineers has disclosed the discovery of plutonium and other radioactive materials in samples of soil and groundwater north of the burial site for nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project, which created the atomic bombs dropped on Japan in World War II.
The Niagara County field where the samples were taken is believed to have been the site of open-air burning of radioactive material in the 1950s, according to a 2016 Corps report. A concrete pad, where the open-air fireplace was positioned, still exists, the report said.
Jeffrey M. Rowley, the Corps' project manager for the site, said in an interview that although the latest samples were taken in late 2018, the agency is still working on a report about how serious the finds are and what to do about them.
He said the Corps eventually will issue a final decision on remediation in the 4-acre field, north of the main nuclear waste site. The Corps calls the field "Vicinity Property H Prime." However, that remediation decision may not come until around 2026, Rowley said.
"The collection of data is just one piece of the pie that's used to determine if there's a risk involved with this parcel," Rowley said in an interview. "If we determine that there is an immediate threat of potential harm, then we would do an immediate response. Obviously, that was not determined."
Contracts will apply to the of 278,000 cubic yards of nuclear waste from the 10-acre storage site and the planned cleanup of the surrounding land and groundwater.
The data was posted on the Corps' Niagara Falls Storage Site website shortly before Christmas. It showed uranium, radium and thorium in almost every soil sample within 30 inches of the surface of the Town of Porter field.
Plutonium, cesium and strontium were less common in the soil samples. The groundwater samples, which also showed radium and uranium, were taken from CWM Chemical Services monitoring wells, Rowley said. A small amount of plutonium was found in one groundwater sample.
CWM, which owns H Prime, said it is about 1,800 feet from the site of the new hazardous waste landfill CWM wants to dig. But opponents of that project have long said the possible disruption of radioactivity in the soil is one of the main arguments against it.
CWM's now-closed landfill and the proposed new one, which remains stalled in the state siting board process, both are on the former Lake Ontario Ordnance Works property.
In 2019, the federal government authorized removal of all the waste from the World War II atomic bomb project and postwar nuclear work by area industries.
That is a World War II explosives manufacturing site that later became a nuclear waste disposal site.
The most hazardous part of LOOW is the 191-acre Niagara Falls Storage Site, and the heart of that is the 10-acre Interim Waste Containment Structure.
That landfill, created in 1986, lies north of Pletcher Road in Lewiston and about a mile east of the Lewiston-Porter Central School campus.
The government's plan, announced in 2015 but not signed until 2019, is to remove more than 193,000 cubic yards of radioactive waste in the containment structure, now buried under 20 feet of clay, and truck it to a government-licensed depository in Texas.
The Corps plans to hire an engineering firm this year to design the removal work, although Rowley said Congress has yet to come up with money for the actual removal.
The U.S. government in the 1950s ordered the burning of nuclear waste in the open air on a field in Porter. So how safe is that field today? The answer could come in a year or two now that the Army Corps of Engineers has announced it will begin a $600,000 project to investigate the small field. The probe will
"It would probably be somewhere around the 2026 time frame, if not later," he said. "This is a pretty sophisticated and highly technical remediation that is going to take place, and once that funding is available, that funding stream has to keep coming. Once we start remediation, we have to keep on going."
He said the Corps expects to make a decision in 2022 on what remediation is appropriate for the "balance of plant," which Rowley said is the name for for the area of the Niagara Falls Storage Site around the 10-acre containment structure. Its recommendations are to be tied into the waste removal work at the containment structure itself, Rowley said.
"We continue to monitor the site and make sure everything is protective of the environment," Rowley said.
And now a separate plan is to be crafted for H-Prime. It is located about one-half mile south of Balmer Road.