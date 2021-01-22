Army Corps finds radioactive materials in soil in Niagara County

The government's plan, announced in 2015 but not signed until 2019, is to remove more than 193,000 cubic yards of radioactive waste in the containment structure, now buried under 20 feet of clay, and truck it to a government-licensed depository in Texas.

The Corps plans to hire an engineering firm this year to design the removal work, although Rowley said Congress has yet to come up with money for the actual removal.

Army Corps to test Porter field where nuclear waste was burned in the open air The U.S. government in the 1950s ordered the burning of nuclear waste in the open air on a field in Porter. So how safe is that field today? The answer could come in a year or two now that the Army Corps of Engineers has announced it will begin a $600,000 project to investigate the small field. The probe will

"It would probably be somewhere around the 2026 time frame, if not later," he said. "This is a pretty sophisticated and highly technical remediation that is going to take place, and once that funding is available, that funding stream has to keep coming. Once we start remediation, we have to keep on going."

He said the Corps expects to make a decision in 2022 on what remediation is appropriate for the "balance of plant," which Rowley said is the name for for the area of the Niagara Falls Storage Site around the 10-acre containment structure. Its recommendations are to be tied into the waste removal work at the containment structure itself, Rowley said.

"We continue to monitor the site and make sure everything is protective of the environment," Rowley said.

And now a separate plan is to be crafted for H-Prime. It is located about one-half mile south of Balmer Road.

