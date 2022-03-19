Arguments in languishing Love Canal lawsuits set in Manhattan

There's been no action for more than a year in 19 pending lawsuits from current and former residents of Niagara Falls' Love Canal neighborhood.
But the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled arguments in about seven weeks on the issue currently bottling up the cases: whether they should be heard in federal court or state court.
The litigation, in which more than 600 people contend the infamous toxic waste landfill harmed their health, has yo-yoed back and forth between state and federal court since the latest round of lawsuits began in 2012.
In January 2021, U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. ruled the matter belonged in State Supreme Court, where the cases originally were filed. That was what the plaintiffs wanted.
But OxyChem, the City of Niagara Falls and other defendants want the matter heard in federal court. They appealed Geraci's ruling to the Second Circuit, which will hear from the attorneys May 5 in Manhattan.
OxyChem, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum, used to be known as Occidental Chemical. Its corporate predecessor, Hooker Chemical Co., created the Love Canal landfill in the 1940s.
Although there had been earlier breaches of the landfill when streets, roads, houses and a school were built in the area, the federal government paid to relocate residents when more leaks were found in the late 1970s.
The lawsuits contend that the Love Canal containment structure, into which 21,000 tons of toxic waste was gathered in the 1980s, leaked and caused health and property damage for the residents.
The cases were triggered by a Jan. 11, 2011, incident on Colvin Boulevard, in which crews attempting a sewer repair project struck some Love Canal waste in a sewer line, which allegedly sprayed chemicals around the neighborhood.
The DEC investigated and determined the nearby containment structure wasn't leaking. It said the waste has been caught in the sewer line for decades.
Once the circuit court rules on jurisdiction, either side could try to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. But assigning the case for good to one court or another would set the stage for action in the case at last.
Support Local Journalism
"We believe these cases are meritless and should be heard in federal court because the allegations include remedies at sites ordered by the federal court and overseen by the federal government," OxyChem spokesman Eric Moses said. "Moreover, the plaintiffs’ attorneys have not raised any concerns with the state Department of Health, Department of Environmental Conservation, or any other agency."
"We believe that the magistrate judge and the district court judge both got it right when they remanded the case to state court, and we're optimistic that the Second Circuit will do the same," said Melissa L. Stewart, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs.
"Then we can get back to litigating this case in state court, so our clients can have their day in court, finally," said Stewart, an attorney with the Big Apple firm of Phillips & Paolicelli.
OxyChem sought to move the first two cases to federal court in 2013, on the grounds that the Love Canal containment structure was built under the auspices of the federal Superfund law.
But U.S. District Judge John Curtin rejected that request and the cases went back to State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. In the next four years, 17 more groups of plaintiffs, at one time numbering more than 1,300 people, joined more lawsuits, almost identical to the first two.
Since the suits were filed, about half of the potential plaintiffs have bowed out of the cases. And a 20th lawsuit, filed by two Niagara Falls women, was dismissed in 2020 by a federal judge whose decision was upheld on appeal.
In January 2020, the plaintiffs in the other 19 cases amended their lawsuits to claim damages not only from Love Canal but from waste at three other OxyChem landfills in Niagara Falls – S-Area, Hyde Park and 102nd Street.
Within a month, OxyChem was back in federal court, asking to move the 19 cases there because those three were Superfund sites, too.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy recommended that OxyChem's request should be rejected because the new allegations didn't change anything regarding the lawsuits' relationship to the Superfund law, and Geraci agreed.
Kloch retired Dec. 31, and the state court system has reassigned the case to Justice Frank A. Sedita III.
It's on his calendar for Thursday, but the online court file indicates the only question Sedita faces that day would be whether one of the out-of-state defendants will be allowed to use a Missouri attorney who hasn't been admitted to practice in New York.
More substantive matters must await the Second Circuit's decision on who should hear the case.