Arguments in languishing Love Canal lawsuits set in Manhattan

The lawsuits contend that the Love Canal containment structure, into which 21,000 tons of toxic waste was gathered in the 1980s, leaked and caused health and property damage for the residents.

The cases were triggered by a Jan. 11, 2011, incident on Colvin Boulevard, in which crews attempting a sewer repair project struck some Love Canal waste in a sewer line, which allegedly sprayed chemicals around the neighborhood.

The DEC investigated and determined the nearby containment structure wasn't leaking. It said the waste has been caught in the sewer line for decades.

Once the circuit court rules on jurisdiction, either side could try to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. But assigning the case for good to one court or another would set the stage for action in the case at last.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We believe these cases are meritless and should be heard in federal court because the allegations include remedies at sites ordered by the federal court and overseen by the federal government," OxyChem spokesman Eric Moses said. "Moreover, the plaintiffs’ attorneys have not raised any concerns with the state Department of Health, Department of Environmental Conservation, or any other agency."