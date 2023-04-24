Two area Boy Scout councils have announced they are merging to create an organization that will include troops in six counties.

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, based in Buffalo, and the Iroquois Trail Council, based in Oakfield, will combine operations beginning May 1.

The new Western New York Scout Council Inc. will serve all of Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties and most of Livingston County.

The new council will continue to operate the Scout service centers in Cheektowaga and Oakfield. It also will operate two Scout camps, Camp Scouthaven in Freedom and Camp Sam Wood in Portageville.

Gary A. Decker, who heads the Greater Niagara Frontier Council, will be Scout executive and CEO on the new council. James C. McMullen, who leads the Iroquois Trail Council, will serve as deputy Scout executive and chief operating officer.

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council serves more than 5,000 Scouts and adult volunteers in Erie County and the western third of Niagara County. The Iroquois Trail Council, which oversees troops in Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties and parts of Niagara and Livingston counties, comprises more than 1,500 Scouts and adult volunteers.