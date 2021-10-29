Are vaccinated Bills fans nicer? Poloncarz suggests they are

One unexpected upside to the vaccination mandate for Buffalo Bills games? According to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the fans are less obnoxious. He believes the requirement to show vaccination proof may be keeping out some "knuckleheads."

"The vaccination status seems to have reduced the rowdiness in the crowd, the nastiness," he said. "I believe it was at the Houston game, there was not a single arrest of an attendee at the football game, which is the first time that anyone can think of on record."

It would be unfair to broadly suggest that people who choose not to get vaccinated are troublemakers – especially since it's likely that some unvaccinated fans find their way into seats because of the loose vetting done by the Bills.

But Poloncarz said that incidents of rowdy behavior have fallen since the vaccination mandate went into effect. He also said contact tracers are receiving fewer reports of positive Covid-19 cases coming from people who attended the games.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the Health Department has doubled the number of county inspectors who will be checking fan vaccination status, starting with the Sunday home game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.