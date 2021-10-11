Are the summerlike temperatures keeping the autumn leaves green?

"We have a low pressure system out over the Great Lakes that's pumping in a lot of warm air," he said.

With the addition of dry air streaming in ahead of that pressure system, Alumbaugh said, temperatures well above normal are expected to prevail through the end of the week.

The official high on Monday at the airport weather station was 81, one degree short of the record set in 1949. Temperatures Tuesday also may top out around 80. Alumbaugh noted that 62 is the normal high for this time of year.

"So, even though we're going to cool off a little bit – there's a weak cold front that comes in late tomorrow, so Wednesday's high is only going to be like 72, but that's still 10 degrees above normal," he said.

Will those weather conditions necessarily lead to the leaves remaining green?

"There's so much that goes into it," Weitoish said.

Much has to do with the weather conditions immediately before and during the color change, as well as the individual species of tree.

"I think, in the broadest sense, what makes predictable leaf change is having a good healthy season where spring is appropriately wet and mild, and where summer is summer, but we don't experience a drought," Weitoish said.