Are the summerlike temperatures keeping the autumn leaves green?

If you think the warmer temperatures this fall are making the leaves on the trees stay green longer than usual, think again.
According to Daniel Weitoish, an arborist at the Cornell Botanic Gardens in Ithaca, a lot of nuance goes into the changing of the colors, the apparent vibrancy of the color change and the eventual defoliation of the trees. More than anything, he explained, it is affected by the seasonal decrease in the hours of daylight and the longer hours of darkness.
"So moving further into these shorter days and longer nights, it signals to the tree that it's time to start dropping leaves," he said during a brief telephone interview Monday.
The iloveny website has a foliage prediction map, which is largely based on field observations, Weitoish said. The map shows that leaves are just now changing in the Greater Niagara region, with spotters in southern Erie County predicting a 50% color change, with the appearance of muted orange and yellow leaves. In Buffalo, spotters expect up to 25% of the foliage to change over the coming weekend, showing touches of bright red, yellow and plum, while spotters in East Aurora predict a 20% color change, with shades of red and yellow.
Temperatures across the region certainly are above seasonal, according to Jason Alumbaugh, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.
"We have a low pressure system out over the Great Lakes that's pumping in a lot of warm air," he said.
With the addition of dry air streaming in ahead of that pressure system, Alumbaugh said, temperatures well above normal are expected to prevail through the end of the week.
The official high on Monday at the airport weather station was 81, one degree short of the record set in 1949. Temperatures Tuesday also may top out around 80. Alumbaugh noted that 62 is the normal high for this time of year.
"So, even though we're going to cool off a little bit – there's a weak cold front that comes in late tomorrow, so Wednesday's high is only going to be like 72, but that's still 10 degrees above normal," he said.
Will those weather conditions necessarily lead to the leaves remaining green?
"There's so much that goes into it," Weitoish said.
Support Local Journalism
Much has to do with the weather conditions immediately before and during the color change, as well as the individual species of tree.
"I think, in the broadest sense, what makes predictable leaf change is having a good healthy season where spring is appropriately wet and mild, and where summer is summer, but we don't experience a drought," Weitoish said.
If there has been sufficient rain throughout the summer, then in the fall what would be ideal in terms of promoting vibrant color change is having cool temperatures during the longer overnight hours, followed by shorter, sunny days.
"Sunny days go a long way to really turning up the vibrancy," Weitoish said.
Perception also plays a role, he added.
"So, sometimes the leaves are changing at about the same frequency, but they look muted, or they'll go brown sooner," Weitoish said.
As for when more seasonal temperatures are expected to enter the picture, Alumbaugh said that should occur by the weekend.
"It looks like we'll finally try to trend back towards normal this weekend, with the best chance of being or even a little below normal on Sunday, when there's a fairly strong cold front," he said.
Lows are expected to trend back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Alumbaugh noted that the 15th anniversary of the 2006 October Surprise snow storm is Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We had 22.6 inches of snow at the airport here. So that continues to rank number one for the highest snowfall in a day in October," he said.
"At least for right now, there's nothing coming down the pike that looks anything like that. We will be getting cooler as we head into the weekend, but the rest of this week is looking to stay well above normal."
Alumbaugh noted that many of the trees had not yet lost their leaves in 2006, which led to the destruction of many trees and other property damage across the region.