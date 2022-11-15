Are plow crews ready as advertised for a big snowfall? 'Nobody wants to hear any excuses'

As plow crews gear up for an expected big blast of lake-effect snow, Buffalo lawmakers are clear about what they will not tolerate this winter from public works officials: excuses.

Council members said the snow-clearing response should be better than last winter, when the city was heavily criticized over snow-removal efforts, particularly the response to a January snowstorm that dumped a foot-and-a-half of snow on Buffalo.

Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who represents the University District, said the public will be watching the city's snow-clearing efforts.

If efforts falter, it won't take long for him to find out.

“I’m looking at residents calling my office, responding," Wyatt said. "Basically, that’s what I’m going to be looking for, because I know the outrage that some had. And I think some are probably setting themselves up to see if they’re going to be outraged because we’ve been talking so much about how prepared we are.

“People want to test it and make sure it’s what we say it is," he added. "And I’m looking forward to the same thing, because at the end of the day we have a new commissioner and, as I’ve said all along, I’m not looking for excuses. Nobody wants to hear any excuses."

Niagara Council Member David Rivera said public works officials have had time to prepare for the kind of heavy snowfall "we had last time, which we weren’t prepared for.”

"They’ll have the equipment out there," Rivera said. "They’ll have every piece of equipment they need. They’ll have the technology, and they’ll have the manpower.”

The National Weather Service's winter storm watch remains in effect from Thursday evening through Sunday evening, with heavy lake-effect snow accumulations of "multiple feet" possible in the most persistent lake bands.

"There is still uncertainty in the exact band placement and amounts, but multiple periods of heavy snow are possible, including across the heart of the Buffalo metro area," according to the weather service.

The wintry conditions could affect the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz offered assurances Tuesday that the county is prepared to take on the challenge.

“Erie County has nearly 40 trucks at the ready, and we will have staff available for 24 hours to get the snow, which we are expecting to start to hit come ... 11:59 p.m. Thursday," Poloncarz said during a news conference at the Erie County Department of Public Works' Harlem Highway barn on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.

In addition to the plow trucks, he said, the county has 14,800 tons of salt and 71 plow drivers available to tackle the anticipated snowfall, which could surpass 3 feet of snow over a short period.

“I talk to my colleagues across the country, and they’re like, man, how can you handle 2 feet of snow? I go, '2 feet is nothing,' " Poloncarz said. "Two feet, generally, we can handle that. You start getting to 3 feet or more, and now we’ve got a problem. But we know how to handle snow in this region."

"If the roads are clear, we can pretty much handle 3 feet over a 24-hour period," Poloncarz said. "It’s when you get 3 feet and now we’ve got roads closed because cars are stuck on it, then we get to a point where there’s nothing we can do,” Poloncarz said.

Once that happens, he said, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has to search and rescue.

“And none of us wants to see a sheriff’s deputy have to go out and try to rescue someone who should not have been on the road in the first place,” Poloncarz said.

In Buffalo, Common Council members voiced cautious optimism Tuesday, citing what they recently heard from Nathan Marton, the city's new commissioner of public works, parks and streets.

“As it looks, he may be tested very soon in the next few days, so we wish him luck,” Council President Darius G. Pridgen said.

“We should be fine,” Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. said.

“One sign I will be looking for will be how long it takes for my street to be passable," Golombek said. "In January, it took about 72 hours. I’ll also follow social media to see where problem areas are and try to walk to the spots to see them firsthand.”

Many city residents were frustrated over slow snow removal during a record snowfall in January, with many streets not plowed two days after the storm. Delivery trucks and passenger cars got stuck in snow-piled streets. Cars were covered in snow on both sides of many residential streets. Constituent complaints poured into Council members' offices.

One of the main challenges during the snowstorm in January were illegally parked cars. Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski said residents need to follow winter parking rules.

"We’re assuming that the snow plan will be tested this weekend, and it will only be effective if we can get parking compliance in the City of Buffalo, Nowakowski said. "So we need to encourage all of our constituents to please adhere to all parking rules and regulations ... so that we can get plows down streets. I know that parking can be tough sometimes on some blocks, but we have those rules for a reason, so we can get city plows down them."

Marton said he and Parking Commissioner Raymond M. Wagner, who was appointed in August, will be more proactive and work together.

The city will also launch a GPS tracking system in Buffalo's 44 snowplows that displays an interactive map pinpointing specific streets and the status of snow removal at the locations, one of the highlights of the city’s 2022-2023 Snow Removal Plan. The plan, which is updated annually, covers 800 miles of Buffalo streets for the upcoming winter season.

“I think we are ready for the snow this year,” Marton said last week.

To use the interactive map, go to buffalony.gov/snowfleet.