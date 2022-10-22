Are laws enough? Daylong session looks for solutions to gun violence

An educational panel in Buffalo Saturday brought together judges, lawyers and other community leaders from across the state to explore the roots of racism and gun violence through a legal lens.

Judges and other legal and criminal justice experts weighed in on the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down New York's longstanding law requiring a permit, and justification, for gun owners to carry a concealed weapon in public. Much of the discussion was framed in the context of the racist May 14 Tops shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead.

While a number of legal changes have been made this year to restrict guns at the federal and state level, some questioned the extent to which new and existing laws would meaningfully impact violent killings at the hands of extremists and those radicalized by social media.

John B. DeVito, special agent in charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, heralded legal changes enabling stronger law enforcement collaboration than at any point in the past. He also argued, however, that local law enforcement agencies nationwide still need to do a better job of tracing and sharing a firearm's history.

"Forty-eight percent of the law enforcement agencies in this country don't trace their crime guns," he said. "They don't care how they got there. It's simply just another piece of evidence they recovered from a crime scene."

His comments were challenged by retired Court of Appeals Justice Eugene M. Fahey, who referred to his father's long tenure in the Buffalo Police Department and the wide-reaching consequences of poverty.

"Everything you say is correct," Fahey said. "The problem is, by the time we have to enforce, it's too late. That's the reality of crime. By the time you are enforcing these laws, they've already failed. So the question is policy."

Fahey was one of a number of speakers and panelists at the daylong session held at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site by the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission. The group's mission is to promote racial and ethnic fairness in the court system.

Todd Bullard, a lawyer with Harris Beach, argued that it's not just poverty driving the violence. Racial hatred, like the kind espoused by the Tops gunman, a middle-class teenager from outside the area, resulted in the deaths of 10 people. Bullard also noted the gunman's weapon was purchased legally.

Social media companies and gun manufacturers who are financially driven should be held more accountable, he said. That should include requiring guns to be manufactured with microchips that can make them safer and more traceable. It should also include major financial penalties on social media companies that allow their algorithms and formulas to perpetuate online hate, he said.

Speakers discussed the bipartisan federal legislation that passed in June after the Uvalde school massacre, which enhances background checks on gun buyers age 21 and younger, among other changes, as well as the revised conceal carry laws put forth by Gov. Kathy Hochul after the Supreme Court ruling in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

Amalea Smirniotopoulos , senior policy lawyer for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said it's important to recognize the diversity of crimes involving guns and to distinguish between hate crimes, which affect a broad group of people, versus other kinds of violence.

Shaquan Huntt , who works as part of the governor's legal team, said New York has some of the strongest gun laws in the country and is ranked fifth lowest among states for gun ownership. He argued that strong gun laws make a difference, but also gave a nod to the many other factors at play.

"More conversations like this need to happen," he said.