Are Erie County property taxes really going down? It depends.

If the property tax rate goes down, and the value of your home stays the same or loses value, then your tax bill will go down. But if your home increases in value – which is often the case – then even if the tax rate goes down, you can still wind up paying more out of pocket.

That makes tax rate numbers misleading. Erie County tax rates have either stayed the same or fallen nearly every year since 2009. Yet, the county collects about $98 million more in property taxes now than it collected back then.

The fact is, county government spending has risen every year, under both Democratic and Republican leadership, and county tax collections have risen along with it.

That's why the better measure of whether your property tax bill will rise is the "tax levy," the total amount of taxes collected by a government.

Erie County will collect $9 million more in property taxes this year than it did last year, as part of the 2022 tax levy, an increase of 3%. That's a bigger increase than last year, but less than it was in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The political fight