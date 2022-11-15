Are city plow crews ready as advertised for a big snowfall? 'Nobody wants to hear any excuses.'

As plow crews gear up for an expected big blast of lake-effect snow, Buffalo lawmakers are clear about what they will not tolerate this winter from public works officials: excuses.

Niagara Council Member David Rivera said the snow-clearing response should be better than last winter, when the city was heavily criticized over snow removal efforts, particularly the response to a January snowstorm that dumped a foot-and-a-half of snow on Buffalo.

“They have the benefit of hindsight. That’s a good thing,” Rivera said.

“After our last experience, they’ve had time to prepare to deal with the type of snowfall we had last time, which we weren’t prepared for,” Rivera added. “They have the benefit of hindsight now. They know where we need to improve, so my assumption is they’ll be prepared. They’ll have the equipment out there. They’ll have every piece of equipment they need. They’ll have the technology, and they’ll have the manpower.”

The National Weather Service's winter storm watch remains in effect from Thursday evening through Sunday evening, with heavy lake-effect snow accumulations of "multiple feet" possible in the most persistent lake bands.

"There is still uncertainty in the exact band placement and amounts, but multiple periods of heavy snow are possible, including across the heart of the Buffalo metro area," according to the weather service.

The wintry conditions could affect the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who represents the University District, said the public will be watching, and he does not want to hear any excuses.

If efforts falter, it won't take long for him to find out.

“I’m looking at residents calling my office, responding," Wyatt said. "Basically, that’s what I’m going to be looking for, because I know the outrage that some had. And I think some are probably setting themselves up to see if they’re going to be outraged because we’ve been talking so much about how prepared we are.

“People want to test it and make sure it’s what we say it is," he added. "And I’m looking forward to the same thing, because at the end of the day we have a new commissioner and, as I’ve said all along, I’m not looking for excuses. Nobody wants to hear any excuses."

Common Council members were cautiously optimistic Tuesday, citing what they recently heard from Nathan Marton, the city's new commissioner of public works, parks and streets.

“As it looks, he may be tested very soon in the next few days, so we wish him luck,” Council President Darius G. Pridgen said.

“We should be fine,” Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. said.

“One sign I will be looking for will be how long it takes for my street to be passable," Golombek said. "In January, it took about 72 hours. I’ll also follow social media to see where problem areas are and try to walk to the spots to see them firsthand.”

Many city residents were frustrated over slow snow removal during a record snowfall in January, with many streets not plowed two days after the storm. Delivery trucks and passenger cars got stuck in snow-piled streets. Cars were covered in snow on both sides of many residential streets. Constituent complaints poured into council member offices.

One of the main challenges during the snowstorm in January were illegally parked cars. Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski said residents need to follow winter parking rules.

"We’re assuming that the snow plan will be tested this weekend, and it will only be effective if we can get parking compliance in the City of Buffalo, Nowakowski said. "So we need to encourage all of our constituents to please adhere to all parking rules and regulations ... so that we can get plows down streets. I know that parking can be tough sometimes on some blocks, but we have those rules for a reason, so we can get city plows down them."

Marton said he and Parking Commissioner Raymond M. Wagner, who was appointed in August, will be more proactive and work together.

The city will also launch a GPS tracking system in Buffalo's 44 snowplows that displays an interactive map pinpointing specific streets and the status of snow removal at the locations, one of the highlights of the city’s 2022-2023 Snow Removal Plan. The plan, which is updated annually, covers 800 miles of Buffalo streets for the upcoming winter season.

“I think we are ready for the snow this year,” Marton said last week.

To use the interactive map, go to buffalony.gov/snowfleet.