Archeological dig to begin Friday at Michigan Street Baptist Church

An archeological dig will commence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday on the grounds of the Michigan Street Baptist Church, 511 Michigan Ave.

The Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, owners of the church, are sponsoring the dig in partnership with the University at Buffalo’s Archaeological Survey Department of Anthropology and the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Specifically, what we're hoping to find is the builder's trench that dates back to the 1830s," said Audrey Clark, project manager of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission.

The dig will help excavators learn what life was like in the 19th century for an African American Baptist congregation.

The church has been a hub of abolitionist and progressive action for the past 175 years. It was constructed between 1845 and 1849 by the Black community that it has continuously served to the present day. At its earliest inception, the church acted as an anchor for the Underground Railroad, helping to guide freedom-seekers to Canada.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.