Archeological dig at Michigan Street Baptist Church site allows community to sift through history

"So, what we were hoping to find was the foundation for Peyton Harris' house in this lot, which we did find," said Lackos.

Inside of another hole that was dug on the site they found some domestic items that included ceramics and animal bones which were, perhaps, the remnants from someone's dinner more than a century ago, Lackos said.

"That was common because, before there were sanitation workers, people would often throw table scraps or things they had broken – plates or whatever – into their backyards," Lackos said.

"We love people's trash, archaeologists, because they can tell you so much about what people's lives were like at the time," she added.

Ryan Austin of the UB Archaeological Survey brought samples of the kinds of artifacts volunteers like the Diaz boys might find in the test pits.

"For instance, in the hole that we dug over there, we found a piece of ceramic that's yellow ware, like this. And we brought it out to show them that this lighter line on the piece of ceramic in our pit matches or is similar to this line," Austin said.

He explained that a lot can be told about the approximate age and value of the object from the coloring of the ceramic pieces based on whether they are of a white, creamy or blueish hue.