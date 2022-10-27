Arbitrator rules in favor of fired Lockport city clerk

An arbitrator has found that the City of Lockport failed to provide sufficient evidence that Mayor Michelle M. Roman had just cause to fire Richelle J. Pasceri as city clerk, which could result in the city owing her $250,000 in back salary and benefits.

Pasceri, a Republican who had served as clerk since January 2012, was fired from the $65,752-a-year post by Roman, a Democrat, on April 1, 2020. Roman contended that Pasceri had failed to attend Police and Fire Board meetings to take minutes, omitted items from Council agendas and failed to respond to Freedom of Information Law requests in a timely manner.

Robert McLennan, a business representative for OPEIU Local 153, represented Pascieri through several steps of her grievance procedure before it went to arbitration. On Thursday, McLennan noted that the arbitrator fully sustained the union's grievance on Pascieri's behalf, and while a specific amount has not yet been awarded to her, the arbitrator plans to maintain jurisdiction over the final settlement if the parties are in dispute.

"But our figures show this is going to be worth about $250,000, including keeping Richelle on the rolls for lifetime health insurance," McLennan said.

Roman and Lockport's assistant corporation counsel, Jason Cafarella, did not respond to requests from The Buffalo News for comment on the arbitration ruling.

As a member of the city's department head union, Pasceri had filed a grievance over her firing, and the all-Republican Common Council Personnel Committee voted unanimously June 4, 2021, to uphold Pasceri's grievance, calling for her to return to work and receive full back pay and benefits.

Roman did not respond to the committee's vote, however. Instead, the city sued the union to prevent arbitration.

Representatives for the city had argued that the city clerk is not a position that is entitled to be represented by collective bargaining and that the city charter gave the mayor authority to remove the clerk.

"We went through several levels of appeals with the Employee Relations Board with the state, and it's been ruled in our favor at every step," said McLennan.

"The contract the city signed several years ago ... very explicitly states that the city clerk is part of the bargaining unit," he said.

"They lost that case and she is in the bargaining unit. She has every right to union representation," McLennan added.

Pasceri and the union were represented at arbitration by Michael Hayes of labor law firm Hayes Dolce. The city was represented by Cafarella.