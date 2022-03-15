Aquarium's takeover of Gorge Discovery Center receives Greenway aid

The Aquarium of Niagara was granted $300,000 in Niagara River Greenway funds Tuesday for its plan to convert the former Niagara Gorge Discovery Center into a branch aquarium featuring Great Lakes species.

The two buildings are about 500 feet apart along the gorge.

The Aquarium plans to lease the state-owned Discovery Center, closed since 2019, for a $5 million makeover of the 5,000-square-foot building.

Gary K. Siddall, Aquarium president and CEO, said groundbreaking is planned for September and the opening for the summer of 2024.

Tuesday's grant was unanimously approved by the Host Communities Standing Committee, which controls Greenway funding in Niagara County.

Before Tuesday's vote, the project was 64% funded, Siddall said. It has received $675,000 from Empire State Development and other grants from First Niagara Foundation and M&T Bank Charitable Foundation, he said.

Last month, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency granted the project $900,000 from its Cataract Tourism Fund.

The Aquarium's Greenway application said it will invest $400,000 of its own cash, while its board members will personally donate $30,000.

