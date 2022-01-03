Aquarium of Niagara to take charge of Niagara Gorge Discovery Center

The Aquarium of Niagara will lease the closed Niagara Gorge Discovery Center in Niagara Falls and reopen it this year.

State Parks spokeswoman Angela Berti confirmed the deal, which was disclosed in a booklet of state grants to local agencies and governments approved by the regional Economic Development Council.

The booklet said the Aquarium will receive $675,000 from Empire State Development to renovate the former seasonal attraction. It closed in the fall of 2019 and because of Covid-19 restrictions, hasn't reopened.

The grant list said the Aquarium envisions Great Lakes-themed attractions for the building, which is about a five-minute walk from the Aquarium, along the Gorgeview Section of Niagara Falls State Park, created when the Robert Moses Parkway was removed in 2020.

Berti and Aquarium spokeswoman Christine Streich declined to provide further details on what's planned for the building, pending an announcement later in the year.

The Aquarium's plan for Whirlpool Commons, an outdoor gathering space, is slated for completion this year.

