Aquarium of Niagara to expand, add new exhibits in Gorge Discovery Center

"The arrangement that we're working on with State Parks is a 20-year use agreement," Siddall told the NCIDA board via speakerphone.

"The project is to create 10 jobs," NCIDA Assistant Director Andrea Klyczek said. The Aquarium now employs 46 people.

Siddall said preliminary construction work is expected to start in June, but heavy renovations won't begin until the fall. The Discovery Center's current layout is of no use for the Aquarium's plans.

"They're interpreting geology and we're interpreting aquatic life," Siddall said.

The NCIDA board, which administers the tourism grant fund, was enthusiastic about the project.

"This is the kind of project that should be in the Cataract Fund," Chairman Mark A. Onesi said.

"It seems that everything the Aquarium touches over the last few years has been 110% successful," board member William L. Ross said.

Siddall said the Aquarium plans to open the new exhibit space in late 2023 or early 2024.