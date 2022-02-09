Aquarium of Niagara to expand, add new exhibits in Gorge Discovery Center

The Aquarium of Niagara plans to acquire new aquatic creatures and exhibit them in a state-owned building it intends to lease and renovate.
The $4.5 million project received a boost Wednesday from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, which gave the Aquarium a $900,000 grant from its Cataract Tourism Fund.
The new exhibits will be installed in the defunct Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, located in the new Gorgeview Section of Niagara Falls State Park, a short walk from the Aquarium's original building on Whirlpool Street.
In December, the Aquarium received a $675,000 Empire State Development grant toward the project.
The 5,000-square-foot Discovery Center is to be gutted and made over into a branch aquarium, featuring Great Lakes species, said Gary K. Siddall, executive director of the Aquarium.
"The collection will emphasize the Great Lakes ecosystem," Siddall said in an interview. "The main building will emphasize international species."
No animals currently in the Aquarium are to be moved to what is now the Discovery Center, Siddall said.
It closed as scheduled in the fall of 2019, and State Parks did not reopen it in 2020 when the pandemic hit. Unlike other amenities in Niagara Falls State Park, it never reopened.
"The arrangement that we're working on with State Parks is a 20-year use agreement," Siddall told the NCIDA board via speakerphone.
Support Local Journalism
"The project is to create 10 jobs," NCIDA Assistant Director Andrea Klyczek said. The Aquarium now employs 46 people.
Siddall said preliminary construction work is expected to start in June, but heavy renovations won't begin until the fall. The Discovery Center's current layout is of no use for the Aquarium's plans.
"They're interpreting geology and we're interpreting aquatic life," Siddall said.
The NCIDA board, which administers the tourism grant fund, was enthusiastic about the project.
"This is the kind of project that should be in the Cataract Fund," Chairman Mark A. Onesi said.
"It seems that everything the Aquarium touches over the last few years has been 110% successful," board member William L. Ross said.
Siddall said the Aquarium plans to open the new exhibit space in late 2023 or early 2024.
Siddall said that under his management over the last five years, the Aquarium has moved "aggressively" to expand its offerings. It has opened new penguin, jellyfish, shark and stingray exhibits, and an outdoor event space in front of the building is to open this summer.
The Aquarium drew 299,000 visitors in 2019, a figure that fell to 99,000 in 2020 because of the pandemic. Attendance in 2021 rebounded to 208,000.
State Parks declined further comment on the project Wednesday. After the Empire State Development grant was awarded, Parks merely confirmed that there was an Aquarium project afoot in the Discovery Center.