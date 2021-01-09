Aquarium of Niagara offering ticket discounts for MLK weekend

The Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, has announced that it is offering a discount on the price of adult admissions during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
Visitors can buy a second admission for $7.16 for each full-priced admission ticket they purchase for visits next Saturday through Jan. 18.
Full-price tickets are $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors and $14.95 for children 12 and under.
Tickets must be arranged online to receive the promotion. For information and purchases, visit aquariumofniagara.org.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
