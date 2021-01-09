 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aquarium of Niagara offering ticket discounts for MLK weekend
0 comments

Aquarium of Niagara offering ticket discounts for MLK weekend

Support this work for $1 a month
Aquarium of Niagara New Penguin Niño

The Aquarium of Niagara’s penguin Niño swims at the aquarium in Niagara Falls.

 Mark Mulville

The Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, has announced that it is offering a discount on the price of adult admissions during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Visitors can buy a second admission for $7.16 for each full-priced admission ticket they purchase for visits next Saturday through Jan. 18.

Full-price tickets are $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors and $14.95 for children 12 and under.

Tickets must be arranged online to receive the promotion. For information and purchases, visit aquariumofniagara.org.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News