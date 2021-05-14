Aquarium of Niagara holds naming vote for new octopus

The Aquarium of Niagara has just acquired a Pacific red octopus, but they're not sure what to call her.

On Friday, the Aquarium announced an online name-the-octopus vote. The suggested names are Octavia, Bean and Squishy; the choice will be announced June 1.

The Niagara Falls facility acquired the new octopus after its giant Pacific octopus, Babs, died in November.

The new octopus is 15 inches across and is regarded as full-grown, Aquarium spokeswoman Christine Streich said. The new octopus weighs 6.4 ounces.

Pacific red octopuses are normally reddish-orange, but they can alter their color to blend into their surroundings.

The species is normally found in tidal pools along the west coast of North America, and Streich said the Aquarium's octopus was taken from the ocean by a person with a permit to do so on behalf of a group of zoos and aquariums.

