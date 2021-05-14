 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aquarium of Niagara holds naming vote for new octopus
0 comments

Aquarium of Niagara holds naming vote for new octopus

Support this work for $1 a month
Octopus

A naming vote is being held for this 1-year-old Pacific red octopus, acquired by the Aquarium of Niagara in May 2021.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

The Aquarium of Niagara has just acquired a Pacific red octopus, but they're not sure what to call her.

On Friday, the Aquarium announced an online name-the-octopus vote. The suggested names are Octavia, Bean and Squishy; the choice will be announced June 1.

The Niagara Falls facility acquired the new octopus after its giant Pacific octopus, Babs, died in November.

Take a look inside Aquarium of Niagara

In this 2018 file photo, Babs, a giant Pacific Octopus, has an enrichment session with aquarist Julia Levigion at the Aquarium of Niagara. The activities included hiding food in a Mr. Potato Head doll for Babs to retrieve. Babs died in November 2020.

The new octopus is 15 inches across and is regarded as full-grown, Aquarium spokeswoman Christine Streich said. The new octopus weighs 6.4 ounces.

Pacific red octopuses are normally reddish-orange, but they can alter their color to blend into their surroundings.

The species is normally found in tidal pools along the west coast of North America, and Streich said the Aquarium's octopus was taken from the ocean by a person with a permit to do so on behalf of a group of zoos and aquariums.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News